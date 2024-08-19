Care Home has fun making items for Macmillan event
Sarah Van Der Merwe, Administrator, at Mount Vale has an amazing connection with those throughout the home. Sarah has spent her weekends entertaining at Arosa caravan and camping park for many years so when she heard about the fundraising efforts she asked staff and residents if they would like to get involved. Staff and residents created ‘Disney’ inspired pens to sell at the event with all proceeds going to Macmillan.
Sarah Van Der Merwe, Administrator, said: “I knew when I heard of the fundraising efforts our staff and residents at Mount Vale would love to support. I am so proud to be part of such a fantastic team of staff and residents”
Janette a resident at the home, commented: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community, we all love making items and the best bit is, we get to help others in need!”
