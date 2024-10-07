Celebrate a Spooktacular Halloween at Scampston Hall & Walled Garden!

Scampston Hall & Walled Garden invites you and your family to join us for a frightfully fun Halloween celebration this 30th and 31st October! Packed with creepy crafts, ghoulish games, and spooky tales, these family-friendly events promise an enchanting time for everyone—without the nightmares!

Creepy Crafts and Games (2pm-3.30pm)

Included with garden admission, this delightful Halloween session offers a mix of creative crafts and entertaining games to keep little ghouls and ghosts busy. Children can:

Decorate a Monster Egg – Bring your most frightful designs to life!

– Bring your most frightful designs to life! Bake Creepy Crispy Cakes and Scary Biscuits – Tasty but terrifying treats to take home.

– Tasty but terrifying treats to take home. Play Spooky Games – Enjoy some Halloween-themed fun and frolic.

Halloween at Scampston

These sessions are perfect for young children and families, offering just the right amount of Halloween magic without the scares.

Spooky Walk (5pm)

As the evening draws near, follow our witches on a magical Spooky Walk around the grounds of Scampston Hall. Along the way, listen to thrilling (but not too scary!) tales of ghosts and ghouls, and keep an eye out—you might just encounter a mischievous ghostie or two! This experience costs just £5 per child, with no charge for accompanying adults.

Scampston Hall is committed to making Halloween a fun and memorable occasion for families. These sessions are designed for children of all ages, and while they offer plenty of spooky excitement, they're guaranteed not to give anyone nightmares!

Event Information

Date: 30th and 31st October

30th and 31st October Time: Crafts & Games: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM | Spooky Walk: 5:00 PM

Crafts & Games: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM | Spooky Walk: 5:00 PM Location: Scampston Hall & Walled Garden

Scampston Hall & Walled Garden Cost: Crafts & Games included with garden admission | Spooky Walk: £5 per child (adults free)

You can book your tickets online at www.scampston.co.uk or on the day, but spaces are subject to availability and sessions do fill up so we do advise booking in advance to guarantee.

For more details, visit our website at www.scampston.co.uk or contact us at [email protected]

About Scampston Hall & Walled Garden

