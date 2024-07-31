Celebrate the summer of sports with Gravity Rocks in Castleford

In celebration of the upcoming summer of sporting competitions, Gravity Rocks in Castleford is offering an exclusive offer for those climbing enthusiasts inspired by the amazing sport climbing on display in Paris.

Following its debut on the international sporting stage in 2020, sport climbing has captured the imagination of sports enthusiasts worldwide. The number of sport climbing athletes has seen a substantial increase too. In Tokyo, 40 climbers competed; in Paris, this number has risen to 68, so get ready for thrilling performances and edge-of-your-seat excitement for fans around the globe.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Gravity Rocks is offering an exclusive discount. From August 5-10, enjoy 25% off at any Gravity Rocks location using the promo code GravityRocks25 at checkout. Whether you're an experienced climber or just starting, this is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the climbing experience while celebrating your competitive spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Gravity Rocks in Milton Keynes you can expect state-of-the-art climbing walls and facilities designed to challenge and inspire climbers of all levels. Get ready to connect with fellow climbing enthusiasts and celebrate the incredible achievements of the sport climbing athletes competing in Paris.

Gravity Rocks

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “The excitement is building for an incredible few weeks of sport and we at Gravity Rocks couldn't be more thrilled! This year's events promise to be an incredible spectacle, especially for the sport climbing community, so we are excited to offer an exclusive discount for anyone inspired to try out sport climbing for themselves.”