Chatsworth House, Bakewell: The Grade I listed 17th century house to host a variety of activities including estate walks, outdoor cinema, murder mystery event and a country fair

Chatsworth House will host a variety of nature themed events and activities this summer in bid to encourage children and families to spend time outdoors.
By Liana Jacob
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST

Chatsworth is encouraging children and families to discover the hidden parkland treasures and the beautiful garden with nature-themed experiences over the summer holidays.

These activities include free drop-in art workshops and spotters’ guides, ticketed events such as hands-on ‘young farmer’ and outdoor cinema screenings. They mean there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Some of these events are created for children of all ages including drop-in ‘Art in the Park’ workshops which will run every Tuesday and Thursday from July 25 to August 31, 2023. Everyone participating will be encouraged to get creative while deepening their knowledge of the natural world, with nature-themed drawing and craft activities, inspired by the Chatsworth Parkland.

    Chatsworth House. (Pic credit: Brian Eyre)Chatsworth House. (Pic credit: Brian Eyre)
    Chatsworth House. (Pic credit: Brian Eyre)

    For those who are visiting the park and garden this summer, they can sharpen their knowledge of birds, insects and more with a series of newly launched free guides for observing birds, wildflowers, pollinators and butterflies across the estate.

    Little Pips gardening club, a regular two-week gardening club for pre-school children, and the monthly Seedlings gardening club for children aged four to seven, will encourage aspiring young growers to explore the garden, learn new sowing and growing skills and discover an abundance of wildlife while making new friends.

    Just in time for summer, Chatsworth has announced the opening of The Parlour, a new traditional ice cream parlour, serving a wide range of locally sourced ice cream, gelato and sorbet, old fashioned ice cream sundaes, milkshakes a range of speciality coffees and homemade patisserie-style cakes. The Parlour is located alongside Chatsworth’s shops and restaurants in the Stables.

    The launch of the new Peak Sightseer open top bus tour will take place in July, organised by Stagecoach and offering views of the national park’s outstanding natural beauty on a loop through many of its most popular destinations. The bus runs every 30 minutes, stopping at Chatsworth, Baslow, Calver, Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail, Bakewell, Ashford-in-the-Water and Pilsley for the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop.

    The Parlour. (Pic credit: Helena Dolby / Chatsworth House)The Parlour. (Pic credit: Helena Dolby / Chatsworth House)
    The Parlour. (Pic credit: Helena Dolby / Chatsworth House)

    Anyone who is travelling to Chatsworth on public transport can use the ‘car-free discount’, worth £5 off any ticket type. Full details are available on the Chatsworth website.

    Visiting experience manager at Chatsworth, Paul Hayes, said: “With the summer holidays fast approaching, we’re looking forward to welcoming families to Chatsworth with events and activities that we hope will ignite imaginations, while fostering a greater connection with the natural landscape that surrounds us.

    “From free arts and crafts activities to our outdoor cinema screenings of Pride and Prejudice and Top Gun: Maverick, and the promise of delicious homemade ice cream, there’s something to encourage everyone to join us outdoors this summer.”

    The 2023 exhibition Mirror Mirror: Reflections on Design at Chatsworth will continue throughout the house and garden until October and will explore 500 years of creativity and innovation and will feature work by 16 international artists and designers.

    Full schedule of events taking place at Chatsworth House this summer

    Estate walks

    Date: July 18 and 25

    Seedlings gardening club

    Date: July 11

    Estate farm shop wine and supper club

    Date: July 13

    Macrame plant hanger workshop

    Date: July 15

    Little Pips gardening club

    Date: July 17

    Garden tour and draw (Mirror Mirror)

    Date: July 18

    Mini-makers art club

    Date: July 19

    Sketchbooking masterclass

    Date: July 20

    Swing and sangria

    Date: July 20

    Traditional leatherwork workshop

    Date: July 22

    Summer holiday art in the park

    Date: July 25 to August 31

    Young farmers

    Date: July 25 and 26

    Garden insights tour

    Date: July 26

    Gin and Jazz

    Date: July 27

    Murder mystery evening

    Date: July 28

    Outdoor cinema

    Date: August 17 to 19

    Chatsworth Country Fair

    Date: September 1 to 3 (save 10 per cent before July 31)

