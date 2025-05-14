Christine Talbot, Annie Stirk, Bernadette Gledhill and Rachel Peru to host Victoria Leeds Midlife Magic Style Brunch
The Victoria Leeds Midlife Magic Style Brunch will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 10:30am-12noon at The Cut & Craft in Leeds, where journalist and presenter Christine will host as model and body activist Rachel, and fellow models Bernadette and Annie, come together once again for a lively and inspiring morning, sharing takes and tips on personal style, fashion favourites and faux pas, beauty tips, and much more.
Annie says: “We're so excited to be hosting the Midlife Magic Brunch at The Cut & Craft Leeds as part of Victoria Leeds Fashion Week (VLFW).
“As models and style lovers, our Midlife Magic team is all about celebrating confidence, fashion, and beauty at every age.
“We're thrilled to be sharing tips and stories in a city that’s bursting with great shopping and style.
“Even better – it’s all in support of the brilliant charity Smart Works, helping women get back into the workplace with confidence and style.
“Make a date, come and join us for what will be a very special brunch.”
Tickets cost £27.80 with £10 from every ticket going to Smart Works Leeds, the charity that supports unemployed women back into work through clothing, coaching and confidence.
VLFW will run from May 31 until June 8, a celebration of fashion from Victoria Leeds luxury labels and premium high-street brands, with a programme of events and experiences, all leading up to the highlight of the week, a showstopping catwalk event.
On Saturday, May 31 and June 1, award-winning personal stylist and colour analyst Laura Fawcett hosts complimentary taster colour analysis sessions helping shoppers to discover shades that flatter and boost confidence.
The VLFW fashion show will take place on Thursday, June 5, hosted by broadcast journalist Michelle Eagleton - presenter of the Victoria Leeds Style Arcades podcast - and will be a celebration of the hottest spring/summer trends, brought to life by stunning looks from more than 20 of Victoria Leeds’ top retailers.