‘Tis the season to explore God’s Own County’s best festive events and of course Christmas Markets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re looking for a day out with the kids or a night out, here are some of the best events coming up this week:

It might seem like Christmas events are all geared up to the kids but there are a range of fun things to do this Christmas for grown-ups too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Wreath Making dates back to the 16th century but this mindful activity of weaving together evergreen branches has become a popular tradition which is still thriving today. Weetons in Harrogate is hosting Christmas Wreath Making workshops this week on Leeds Road.

Christmas events coming up: Christmas wreath-making, Rock n Roll Panto and family-friendly activities Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Oh yes it is, it’s panto season and Leeds City Varieties are back with their Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto which returns to City Varieties for the festive period.

A very different format to the traditional Christmas pantomime, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantos mix traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers, all performed live on stage by a cast of actor-musicians.

If you’re looking to go ‘out out’ without the hangover, this Thursday in Yorkshire there’s an alcohol free Christmas Party taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a successful party last year Ten Bar and Bold AF Events are putting on another Christmas Party with No Regrets on December 5 2024.

The Elves will arrive at Lotherton for The Christmas Experience 2023

Organised with the city’s No Regrets responsible drinking campaign, this year the event will feature sober drag star Charra Tea who was recently a contestant on the BBC show RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Hannah Taylor of Bold AF Events who are organising the party said: " We're thrilled to host a Christmas celebration brimming with fun and joy, completely alcohol-free. Our goal is to craft unforgettable experiences while championing choice.

“Everyone attending the party can enjoy unlimited drinks supplied by the Alcohol-Free Drinks Company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for a child-friendly festive treat, there’s so much on from Haribo’s Winterwonderland at York Designer Outlet to Lotherton’s Christmas Experience.

Near Hull at the North Cave, William’s Den are back with their jam-packed Christmas Experience featuring a brand-new Christmas Show written by William’s Den and performed by local actors. There’ll also be Father Christmas in his newly created woodland lodge, Mother Christmas’ Toy Shop, gingerbread decorating and photo opportunities in William’s Giant Snow Globe.

Tor Carver, Co-Founder and Creator of William’s Den said: “Christmas at William’s Den is a magical time of year. We’ve gone to great lengths to create an experience that captures the true spirit of Christmas, inspired by the festive joys we remember from growing up.

“This year we’ve created a new woodland lodge for families to meet Father Christmas, made from materials in our woodland. And we’ve been working hard on the 2024 Christmas Show which promises to entertain children of all ages, even the grown-ups.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s not to mention Stockeld Park’s illuminated forest in Wetherby is returning as well this year with a new Santa’s Grotto Dome experience and the brand-new Enchanted Elevator.

The Dome, which was soft launched late last year, houses an explorative pathway through to Santa’s grotto, past streets of festive scenes with new interactive features to keep little ones busy and entertained. Children will now be able to spot the mice in the tailor's shop, find the gingerbread man in the Gingerbread kitchen, and have a chat to Rudolph in his stable, before hopping in the brand-new purpose built ‘Enchanted Elevator’ for a jingle ride to Santa in his log cabin.

The fun doesn’t stop after the grotto though as families can take a spin on the ice rink, explore the giant snowflake maze or go on a captivating stroll through the forest to see Stockeld Park’s dazzling winter illuminations. Visitors will also have the chance to get creative at the Christmas craft village, and relax at the Stockeld theatre for the festive show.

Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, is whizzing families off to the North Pole with a magical trip in Santa’s Magical Elevator - and for those who feel really festive, there’s also a chance to ride on Santa’s Sleigh Ride in Virtual Reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first return back to a more traditional grotto experience for the farm in almost five years. Rob Nicholson, farm director, said: “We always had a very traditional Santa’s grotto experience but when Covid hit in 2020, like many venues, we had to completely rethink our plans. Since that point, we’d offered many different Santa events, such as shows, but we had never gone back to a traditional grotto.

“We’ve had some great years running lots of different Christmas events and we are always proud of what we put on - but the addition of the magical elevator this year has really taken us up a notch. It’s like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s magical elevator whisking you through the clouds, and the kids will be absolutely enchanted. We can’t wait to see their faces.”