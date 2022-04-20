Concert review by Julia Pattison: Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners at the Grand Opera House York

The 2022 cast of five were a delight, and very much on top of their game, with a lovely balance of experience and youth. Photo courtesy of Roger Pattison

The 2022 cast of five were a delight, and very much on top of their game, with a lovely balance of experience and youth.

Veteran performer Ged Graham, taking on the role of narrator as well as playing five string banjo/guitar and featuring strong vocals, was rightly proud to introduce us all to his grandson Adam Evans (guitar/vocals) who has joined the cast this year.

There was a touching tale about passing on a tin whistle as the cast all sat cosily in a bar set of the famous O’Donoghue’s in Dublin, where the story of The Dubliners began.

There was lots of affectionate banter between grandfather and grandson as Ged was eased out of his seat (after hip replacements) to play standing up, and we in the audience felt part of the family.

After some cracking opening songs such as The Irish Rover and The Leaving Of Liverpool, with Ged being the main narrator, other members of the Band took up the Story of The Dubliners, and what a fascinating story it was too.

As the story unfolded, and The Dubliners most recognised and traditional songs were performed, (some absolutely stunning fiddle playing throughout the show by charismatic Nick Goode) a black and white film of the 60s era of Dublin was projected, adding atmosphere.

Originally called the Ronnie Drew Ballad Group (and we were informed they were sometimes referred to as the Ronnie Drew Ballet Group, which raised some giggles) the group changed their name to The Dubliners after being inspired by James Joyce’s classic novel.

The first half of this lively concert finished with a flair as the cast recreated the Dubliners rendition of Seven Drunken Nights when they appeared on Top Of The Pops in 1967.

The song was a stand-out hit and made the lads huge stars.

In the second half, the mood was more reflective; Ged Graham gave an outstanding performance of The Town I Love So Well in tribute to band member Luke Kelly who died at the age of just 43 in 1984.

I loved his haunting version of Carrickfergus as well.

Some more great tunes and reels followed, Tim Howard clearly demonstrated his multi-instrumentalist skills; his dobro playing in particular was superb, and great guitar/vocals and stage presence from veteran musician Danny Muldoon. Let’s not forget young actor Ethan Muldoon too, who was a most animated barman/studio engineer.

We were up on our feet to join in with the finale of Molly Malone and the Wild Rover: the crowd couldn’t get enough – there was a great atmosphere.