Cuppa with a Coppa!!
Leeming Bar Grrange Care home are delighted to be welcoming our Local Police Community support Officers Heather Lees and Charlotte Jones.
Taking place on September 12 at 2pm for a cuppa and a chat the local community and residents will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home.
We will have a chance to ask any questions and raise any concerns we might have.
Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.
