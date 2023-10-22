There are plenty of places to stay in the North York Moors during the popular Yorkshire stargazing event Dark Skies Fringe Festival this year.

North York Moors Dark Skies Fringe Festival begins on Friday, October 27, 2023 and will mark the start of the prime autumn and winter stargazing seasons.

There are plenty of options to choose from where people can visit the festival and spend longer in the National Park with a range of accommodations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts at the North York Moors National Park have suggested some beautiful properties where you can get the full stargazing experience.

Most Popular

North York Moors National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Best places to stay in North York Moors National Park during Dark Skies Fringe Festival 2023

Fox and Hounds, Ainthorpe near Danby

This cosy pub offers a great spot where you can step outside and look up at the stars in the sky by standing on the green opposite.

The pub will provide binoculars, night sky maps and special stargazing torches to guests who want to observe the stars.

Rooms are available from £109 per night.

Green End Farm Cottages, Goathland

These are three self-catering properties in converted farm buildings between Goathland and Grosmont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the stay includes the chance to choose from an evening meal menu home produced by the owners for guests timed for arrival day or after an evening of stargazing.

The Stables sleeps two to four people and the price is £570 for three nights.

Easterside Farm, Hawnby

Easterside Farm enjoys a lovely hill-top setting just outside of Hawnby, which became the first village to convert entirely all of its external lighting to dark sky friendly lights earlier this year.

From Easterside’s garden, guests can enjoy panoramic views of the night sky. There are five rooms (combination of twin, double and family rooms) and guests can retreat back to the fireside sofas in the guest lounge after an evening of DIY stargazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Room prices start at £110 per night based on two people sharing.

Coast and Camplight, Stainsacre

Guests staying in one of Coast and Camplight’s safari-style camps can savour the remote feel of the setting where the skies are some of the darkest in the park.

Each camp has a gallery kitchen on a wide verandah that is open to the elements, firepit and outdoor seating as well as plenty of blankets and rugs to snuggle into.