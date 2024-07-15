Demand for swimming lessons leads to local business expansion
Since opening in 2011, the swim school has experienced rapid growth by providing innovative baby and child swimming lessons, currently teaching at 7 pools across West Yorkshire, teaching around 557 children per week. The swim school will now be making a splash in Keighley, offering additional sessions at a new venue, to cater for the growing demand for classes across the area.
Owner of Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire, Jenny Brown commented: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services into a brand-new area for Puddle Ducks! Getting more children in the pool learning this life-saving skill is such a positive for the community”.
Jenny continued: “This month we will be launching classes at our new venue, Beckfoot Phoenix School in Keighley! We will be running both Baby and Preschool as well as Swim Academy lessons, the venue is fantastic and the pool is lovely and warm. We can’t wait to welcome lots of local children to come along and learn to swim!”.
Puddle Ducks takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly.
For more information about classes at Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire please call 0113 826 7253 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/west-yorkshire/our-pools-classes/beckfoot-phoenix-school
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.