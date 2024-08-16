Disability Sport Yorkshire’s exciting new opportunity for disabled young people in Featherstone

Disability Sport Yorkshire is launching a new partnership with Featherstone Rovers Foundation from September. They will run the Sporting Futures programme, a 14-week initiative for disabled individuals aged 18-30 to gain work experience in a sports club. Participants will earn accredited qualifications and explore various job roles within the club, supported by experienced staff.

Disabled adults often face significant challenges in securing sustainable employment opportunities. These challenges include physical and accessibility barriers in workplaces, a lack of reasonable adjustments by employers, and societal prejudices that undervalue their capabilities. Additionally, they may encounter limited access to education and vocational training tailored to their needs, leading to a skills gap. Discrimination and misconceptions about their productivity and reliability further hinder their employment prospects. The lack of targeted support services and inclusive recruitment practices compounds these difficulties, making it harder for disabled adults to find and maintain meaningful employment.

Sporting Futures can help resolve some of the challenges faced by disabled adults in securing sustainable employment by providing a supportive and inclusive environment where participants can gain practical work experience and qualifications. The programme offers tailored training that develops relevant skills and boosts confidence, addressing the skills gap that many disabled adults face. By involving participants in various job roles within a sports club, Sporting Futures promotes understanding and breaks down societal prejudices and misconceptions about their capabilities. The support from experienced staff ensures that reasonable adjustments are made, accommodating individual needs. Additionally, the programme develops social connections and networks, enhancing participants' employability and potential for sustainable employment in the future.

Leanne Candler, from Disability Sport Yorkshire explains, “Sporting Futures aims to break down employment barriers for disabled people in sport, enhancing their knowledge, skills, and confidence.” She added, “Returning to Featherstone Rovers is ideal as the club offers an inclusive environment and numerous opportunities for participants.”

Previous Sporting Futures cohort running a coaching session they had planned.

Club Doncaster Foundation completed their Sporting Futures programme earlier this year. A spokesperson from Club Doncaster Foundation noted, “The project has boosted participants’ confidence and skills, helping them tackle tasks they never thought possible.” He added, “It has also helped them develop social and life skills, fostering lasting friendships.

The programme starts on Thursday, September 12, running weekly from 9:30am to 1:30pm at The Millennium Stadium.