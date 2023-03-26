Yorkshire will be hosting a variety of family-friendly events during the Easter holidays this year when children are off school.

The Easter holidays are approaching, with Yorkshire schools closing from Monday, April 3 and reopening on Monday, April 17, 2023. Families will be looking for fun things to do with their children during their week off and lucky for them, there are lots of activities and events taking place across the region including Easter egg hunts, camps and water sports.

Best Easter 2023 events and activities in Yorkshire

Let’s Paddle (Canoeing) at Granary Wharf, Leeds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10am to 11am

Address: Granary Wharf, 1 Little Neville Street, Leeds, LS1 4ED.

Ticket price: Free

Medieval Easter at Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds

Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023 10am to 5pm

Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.

Ticket price: Free

Easter Holiday Family Activities at Bradford Cathedral

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 10am to 3pm

Address: 1 Stott Hill, Bradford, BD1 4EH.

Ticket price: Free

Wildlings Holiday Club at Knott Wood, Hebden Bridge

Date: From Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6, 2023 9.30am to 3.30pm

Address: Knott Wood, Savile Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 6BY.

Ticket price: For a three-day block a ticket price is £117.06 (including £7.06 booking fee)

Easter Holidays 2023 Fusion Camp Week 1 at Caroroft Primary School, Doncaster

Date: From Monday, April 3 to Thursday, April 6, 2023 9am to 3pm

Address: Carcroft Primary School Carcroft Doncaster DN6 8DS.

Ticket price: Free unless you would like to make a donation

Easter Adventure Quest at Whitby Abbey

Date: Saturday, April 1, Thursday, April 6, Tuesday, April 11 and Sunady, April 16, 2023 from 10am to 5pm

Address: Whitby Abbey, Abbey Lane, Whitby, YO22 4JT.

Ticket price: It is free for English Heritage members, £11 for adult admission, £9.50 for a concession ticket including admission, £6.50 for child admission, £28.50 for a family ticket with two adults (you can add up to three children), £17.50 for family with one adult (add up to three children) and free for children under 5

Easter EGGstravaganza at Thornton Hall Country Park

Date: From Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10, 2023 10am to 4.30pm

Address: Thornton Hall Farm, Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton, BD23 3TS.

Ticket price: £9.95 for adult ticket, £14.95 for child ticket (two years old plus), £9.95 for children under two and free for a carer and child under the age of one

Fairytale Woodland Easter Family Fun Days at Newby Hall

Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023

Address: Newby Hall and Gardens, Estate Office, Newby Hall, Ripon, HG4 5AE.

