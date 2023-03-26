The Easter holidays are approaching, with Yorkshire schools closing from Monday, April 3 and reopening on Monday, April 17, 2023. Families will be looking for fun things to do with their children during their week off and lucky for them, there are lots of activities and events taking place across the region including Easter egg hunts, camps and water sports.
Best Easter 2023 events and activities in Yorkshire
Let’s Paddle (Canoeing) at Granary Wharf, Leeds
Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10am to 11am
Address: Granary Wharf, 1 Little Neville Street, Leeds, LS1 4ED.
Ticket price: Free
Medieval Easter at Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds
Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023 10am to 5pm
Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.
Ticket price: Free
Easter Holiday Family Activities at Bradford Cathedral
Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 10am to 3pm
Address: 1 Stott Hill, Bradford, BD1 4EH.
Ticket price: Free
Wildlings Holiday Club at Knott Wood, Hebden Bridge
Date: From Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6, 2023 9.30am to 3.30pm
Address: Knott Wood, Savile Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 6BY.
Ticket price: For a three-day block a ticket price is £117.06 (including £7.06 booking fee)
Easter Holidays 2023 Fusion Camp Week 1 at Caroroft Primary School, Doncaster
Date: From Monday, April 3 to Thursday, April 6, 2023 9am to 3pm
Address: Carcroft Primary School Carcroft Doncaster DN6 8DS.
Ticket price: Free unless you would like to make a donation
Easter Adventure Quest at Whitby Abbey
Date: Saturday, April 1, Thursday, April 6, Tuesday, April 11 and Sunady, April 16, 2023 from 10am to 5pm
Address: Whitby Abbey, Abbey Lane, Whitby, YO22 4JT.
Ticket price: It is free for English Heritage members, £11 for adult admission, £9.50 for a concession ticket including admission, £6.50 for child admission, £28.50 for a family ticket with two adults (you can add up to three children), £17.50 for family with one adult (add up to three children) and free for children under 5
Easter EGGstravaganza at Thornton Hall Country Park
Date: From Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10, 2023 10am to 4.30pm
Address: Thornton Hall Farm, Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton, BD23 3TS.
Ticket price: £9.95 for adult ticket, £14.95 for child ticket (two years old plus), £9.95 for children under two and free for a carer and child under the age of one
Fairytale Woodland Easter Family Fun Days at Newby Hall
Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023
Address: Newby Hall and Gardens, Estate Office, Newby Hall, Ripon, HG4 5AE.
Ticket price: £56 for Online Family 2 Adults and 2 Children Garden Admission (£60 on the door), £18 for Online Adult Garden Admission (£20 on the door), £15 for Online Child Garden Admission 4-15 years (same price on the door), £5 for Online Child 2-3 years Garden Admission, £15 for Online Disabled Adult Garden Admission (same price on the door), £12 for Online Disabled Child Garden Admission 4-15 years (same price on the door), and free for Carer Garden Admission, Max Card Garden Admission, Historic Houses Garden Admission and YGHCG Staff Dark Blue / Family Pale Blue Card Garden Admission