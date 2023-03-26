News you can trust since 1754
Easter holidays 2023 Yorkshire: Events and activities taking place in the region over the Easter holidays for families

Yorkshire will be hosting a variety of family-friendly events during the Easter holidays this year when children are off school.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:25 BST

The Easter holidays are approaching, with Yorkshire schools closing from Monday, April 3 and reopening on Monday, April 17, 2023. Families will be looking for fun things to do with their children during their week off and lucky for them, there are lots of activities and events taking place across the region including Easter egg hunts, camps and water sports.

Best Easter 2023 events and activities in Yorkshire

Let’s Paddle (Canoeing) at Granary Wharf, Leeds

Granary Wharf in Leeds. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)
    Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10am to 11am

    Address: Granary Wharf, 1 Little Neville Street, Leeds, LS1 4ED.

    Ticket price: Free

    Medieval Easter at Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds

    Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023 10am to 5pm

    Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.

    Ticket price: Free

    Easter Holiday Family Activities at Bradford Cathedral

    Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 10am to 3pm

    Address: 1 Stott Hill, Bradford, BD1 4EH.

    Ticket price: Free

    Wildlings Holiday Club at Knott Wood, Hebden Bridge

    Date: From Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6, 2023 9.30am to 3.30pm

    Address: Knott Wood, Savile Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 6BY.

    Ticket price: For a three-day block a ticket price is £117.06 (including £7.06 booking fee)

    Easter Holidays 2023 Fusion Camp Week 1 at Caroroft Primary School, Doncaster

    Date: From Monday, April 3 to Thursday, April 6, 2023 9am to 3pm

    Address: Carcroft Primary School Carcroft Doncaster DN6 8DS.

    Ticket price: Free unless you would like to make a donation

    Easter Adventure Quest at Whitby Abbey

    Date: Saturday, April 1, Thursday, April 6, Tuesday, April 11 and Sunady, April 16, 2023 from 10am to 5pm

    Address: Whitby Abbey, Abbey Lane, Whitby, YO22 4JT.

    Ticket price: It is free for English Heritage members, £11 for adult admission, £9.50 for a concession ticket including admission, £6.50 for child admission, £28.50 for a family ticket with two adults (you can add up to three children), £17.50 for family with one adult (add up to three children) and free for children under 5

    Easter EGGstravaganza at Thornton Hall Country Park

    Date: From Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10, 2023 10am to 4.30pm

    Address: Thornton Hall Farm, Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton, BD23 3TS.

    Ticket price: £9.95 for adult ticket, £14.95 for child ticket (two years old plus), £9.95 for children under two and free for a carer and child under the age of one

    Fairytale Woodland Easter Family Fun Days at Newby Hall

    Date: From Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16, 2023

    Address: Newby Hall and Gardens, Estate Office, Newby Hall, Ripon, HG4 5AE.

    Ticket price: £56 for Online Family 2 Adults and 2 Children Garden Admission (£60 on the door), £18 for Online Adult Garden Admission (£20 on the door), £15 for Online Child Garden Admission 4-15 years (same price on the door), £5 for Online Child 2-3 years Garden Admission, £15 for Online Disabled Adult Garden Admission (same price on the door), £12 for Online Disabled Child Garden Admission 4-15 years (same price on the door), and free for Carer Garden Admission, Max Card Garden Admission, Historic Houses Garden Admission and YGHCG Staff Dark Blue / Family Pale Blue Card Garden Admission

