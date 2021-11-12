Extra Mother Goose pantomime show added to Pocklington Arts Centre schedule due to high ticket demand

Pocklington Arts Centre has added an extra show to its Christmas pantomime Mother Goose on Saturday, December 11.

Due to the high demand for tickets, the centre has taken the decision to add an extra show so families will not miss out on the festive fun.

Tickets for the matinee show at 2.30pm on Saturday, December 11 have sold out but families can still enjoy all the silliness, slapstick and magic of TaleGate Theatre’s pantomime at 6pm on the same day.

Arts centre director Janet Farmer said: “Our family theatre offering is such an important part of all that we do at PAC so we are delighted that so many children and their families are going to be able to enjoy our Christmas panto this year.

“TaleGate Theatre never fail to make us laugh so we know this will be a lot of fun this festive season.”

Tickets for the extra show of Mother Goose at 6pm on Saturday, December 11 are £10 (adults), £7.50 (concessions) and £31 (family).