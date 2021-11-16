Fangfoss-based artists preparing to hold festive weekend at the village pottery

rtists get ready for the Fangfoss Creatives Festive Weekend.

The weekend, on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28, will showcase the skills and work of the artists between 10am and 4pm.

The work on show is all designed and made by the artists and consists of pottery, paintings, prints, cards, candles, photography, jewellery and other gifts as well as rocking horses.

Local author and original founder of the Rocking Horse Shop, Anthony Dew, will also be selling autographed copies of his new book Making it with Rocking Horses.

As part of the event, Fangfoss School is also hosting a Christmas Fair between 11am and 1.30pm on Saturday.

There will be various refreshments and the added attraction of an appearance by Father Christmas.

Lyn Grant, from the village pottery, said: “This Christmas event will introduce villagers and their friends to the artists and makers in Fangfoss, and enable them to shop locally and safely in a relaxed environment.

“The work of local artists and makers is not stuck on a shipping container.”