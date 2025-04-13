Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival 2025: Stunning photos show thousands of multi-coloured tulips at Yorkshire event that arrived from Holland

Published 13th Apr 2025
This year marks the first Tulip Festival at the Yorkshire attraction Farmer Copleys where thousands of colourful tulips are displayed - here are some of the best photos from the event.

The first Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival included photo opportunities, traditional fairground rides and a Dutch bar to sit and enjoy the view with a drink and something to eat.

The field spanned more than five acres for the festival and Farmer Jack and the team planted 517,000 individual bulbs consisting of 65 varieties of tulips of all shapes and colours that arrived directly from Holland.

These varieties included: Carnaval de Rio, Tom Pouce, Gavota, Lily Flowering Mix, Blushing Apledorn, Wedding Dress and Rodolfo.

The festival started on Wednesday, April 9 and will run until Sunday, April 27, 2025 from 10am to 4pm and takes place in Pontefract.

Here are some of the best photos taken by The Yorkshire Post photographer, Tony Johnson.

Jennie Canning among the blooms at Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival.

Jennie Canning among the blooms at Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival. Photo: Tony Johnson

Sister Hali, Bella and Willow Draper in a Dutch clog at Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival.

Sister Hali, Bella and Willow Draper in a Dutch clog at Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival. Photo: Tony Johnson

Jennie Canning inspecting the field of tulips.

Jennie Canning inspecting the field of tulips. Photo: Tony Johnson

Jennie Canning among the tulips.

Jennie Canning among the tulips. Photo: Tony Johnson

