The first Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival included photo opportunities, traditional fairground rides and a Dutch bar to sit and enjoy the view with a drink and something to eat.

The field spanned more than five acres for the festival and Farmer Jack and the team planted 517,000 individual bulbs consisting of 65 varieties of tulips of all shapes and colours that arrived directly from Holland.

These varieties included: Carnaval de Rio, Tom Pouce, Gavota, Lily Flowering Mix, Blushing Apledorn, Wedding Dress and Rodolfo.

The festival started on Wednesday, April 9 and will run until Sunday, April 27, 2025 from 10am to 4pm and takes place in Pontefract.

Here are some of the best photos taken by The Yorkshire Post photographer, Tony Johnson.

1 . Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival 2025 Jennie Canning among the blooms at Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival. Photo: Tony Johnson

2 . Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival 2025 Sister Hali, Bella and Willow Draper in a Dutch clog at Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival. Photo: Tony Johnson

3 . Farmer Copleys Tulip Festival 2025 Jennie Canning inspecting the field of tulips. Photo: Tony Johnson