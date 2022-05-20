Castle Howard’s Festival of Dogs has returned this year and will take place from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22.

There will be lots of canine-related fun for families to enjoy including Aardman animations, famous for Wallace and Gromit and creative modellers who will teach you how to create a clay character of your own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events at York’s historic house include the Clever Canine Circus, a Story Craft Theatre with pet-friendly storytelling and dog-inspired crafts perfect for families with pets, the Jolly Canine Wellness Lounge will open visitors to a Q&A with a wellness team discussing dogs and their needs and a presentation by Paul Steele, the hiking, travel and lifestyle blogger from the north of England. He shares his passion for hiking and travelling on his blog BaldHiker.com.

A balloon taking part in the York Balloon Fiesta, heading over Castle Howard, in North Yorkshire. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The festival will also include a fun and welcoming dog show hosted by Ryedale Dog Rescue for animals and humans of all ages. There will also be a Dog and Sheep Show, where experts educate the public about dog behaviour in a fun and interactive way for both animals and their owners.

Visitors will also get a unique chance to see how Newfoundland dogs can rescue people from the water and use their size to offer aid and support in rescue missions. These dogs will be giving demonstrations of the dogs’ skills and allowing people the chance to ride in the boats and call a dog to ‘rescue’ them to shore. Guests will also get the opportunity to meet and greet the dogs and take pictures.

York’s popular double act, WonderPhil and Just Josh, will also be performing magic, juggling, balloon modelling and more at the festival throughout the weekend.

Outside of sessions, activities and performances, there will also be a wide range of retailers and charities in the Walled Garden festival village, providing care and advice for your four-legged friends and tasty food and drink for their owners.