Yorkshire is home to many remarkable women - women who are brave and brilliant, who care, endure, and work hard to make the world a kinder and more supported place for other people - sometimes at the expense of their own dreams and wellbeing.

Back in June, the Yorkshire Post Magazine joined forces with the Find Your Midlife Magic team to find two such women and say thank you by treating them to a makeover, with new hairstyles, clothes and make-up, at the Midlife Magic event.

This took place earlier this month at Rudding Hall, near Harrogate, and was attended by more than 200 guests, including myself, joining the Fab Four Midlife Magic founders - Christine Talbot, Rachel Peru, Bernadette Gledhill and Annie Stirk - and speakers Louise Minchin, Retirement Rebel Siobhan Daniels and Dr Jane Gilbert, for a day that placed navigating the middle years right at the top of the agenda, covering physical and mental health issues, style and body image, menopause, and coping with new life patterns.

From left: Rachel Peru, competition winner Michelle Waterworth, Bernadette Gledhill, Shannon Berry of Joe Browns (which dressed hosts and winners), Robert Eaton of Russell Eaton salons in Leeds and Barnsley; Christine Talbot, winner Sally Gatie, and Annie Stirk, at Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate. Picture: Kate Mallender Photography.

There were many entries from remarkable and wonderful women, but there could only be two winners.

Sally Gatie, an artist from Scarborough, was nominated by her son, Sam, and his fiancee, Anna. “My mum, Sally Gatie, is 67 years old – you really wouldn’t think it though,” wrote Sam. “For the last five years she has been the main carer for my dad, Bob, whom she has been separated from since the ‘90s but has remained very close with. He suffered from COPD which had slowly been getting worse (as it does), until sadly he passed away in January of this year.”

Michelle Waterworth, 55, lives with her husband and son in Baildon, Shipley. She was diagnosed and treated for thyroid cancer last year. “The prognosis was thankfully good from the start but it was nonetheless an emotional rollercoaster,” she said. “I now have a scar where my thyroid was. I initially felt self-conscious and would wear scarves, but I'm now embracing it.”

Michelle has recently had a job promotion after more than 20 years in the criminal justice sector. Her 16-year-old son has also been ill and her father-in-law died recently. “I know first-hand the midlife challenges of caring for children and young people, and elderly parents,” she said.

Before: Find Your Midlife Magic winners Sally Gatie and Michelle Waterworth with, from left, Shannon Berry of Joe Browns, Bernadette Gledhill and Christine Talbot. Picture by Kate Mallender.

FYMM founder, TV presenter and journalist Christine Talbot, was the main host for the event and she sat down on stage for a chat with fellow broadcaster and journalist Louise Minchin, who is now an author, with her first novel Isolation Island newly published.

“I have always wanted to write fiction, for 25 years, so it’s super-exciting to have it out there,” Louise told the audience. “The most exciting thing about it is that when people read it, they come and talk to me about the characters, because they have been living in my head for the last two-and-a-half years.”

Fellow FYMM founder, model and campaigner Rachel Peru, arrived on stage wearing a robe which she quickly dispensed with. “I am a curvy size 16, I have a 34G bust, I’ve got cellulite. I am just a normal woman who hopefully you can relate to, so that is the reason I am here in my bra and knickers,” she told the audience.

She began modelling aged 46. “In my first year, I found myself modelling swimwear alongside Ashley Graham in the Bahamas,” she said.

Former BBC presenter and jounalist Louise Minchin, who is now an author. Picture by Kate Mallender.

Rachel shared her experience of being trolled on social media, and of how comments made in childhood and beyond affected her body image. “We all have blessed relatives who say, ‘you look good, have you been on a diet?’,” she said, adding it made her wonder what they thought when she put weight back on.

“Say yes to life,” she said. “Stop putting life on hold until you reach a certain number on the scales.”

FYMM founder, TV personality and Classic Silver model Annie Stirk, told how she has been working to influence advertisers to represent midlife and beyond. “We all look fantastic, we have gorgeous character in our faces - why do we want to change anything like that?” she said. “Why are they so afraid to feature us older women? Beauty evolves with age.”

Back to the makeover, and Michelle and Sally were whisked backstage, where they were attended to by a style team including celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton, who cut, and twice British Hairdresser of the Year Robert Eaton, of Russell Eaton, who coloured their hair. “It’s not always about transformation, as in going from blonde to dark, or something that makes a big statement on stage,” said Robert. “It's about creating something in harmony that makes a perfect transformation for that person.

Find Your Midlife Magic makeover winner Sally Gatie from Scarborough, with Andrew Barton, right, and Robert Eaton, left, backstage at the Find Your Midlife Magic event. Picture by Kate Mallender.

“From a colour perspective, there were a number of different areas that I worked on, the number one being grey blending and how to enhance grey and white hair, which is often a big topic and something that I am sure many people in this room have considered.

“I feel what we have created is something that is appropriate for them and is something that they will enjoy wearing and hopefully keep up with as well.”

Andrew gave a hair Q&A session and spoke on behalf of The Little Princess Trust, which accepts donations of long hair to make into wigs for children who have lost their hair to cancer. On improving midlife hair problems, he said: “The biggest piece of advice is time - time for you is so important.”

The winners were styled and dressed by FYMM founder and Classic Model Bernadette Gledhill, and a team from Leeds-based fashion retailer Joe Browns, which has stores at White Rose Leeds, York Designer Outlet and the flagship store at Meadowhall.

“We could have gone really glam, but that would not have felt natural to either of the ladies so what we have got is outfits that they will wear time and time again,” said Shannon Berry of Joe Browns.

Harvey Nichols Beauty buyer Frenchie and make-up artist Orla created a fresh and natural but covered look, using Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk foundation as a base.

Find Your Midlife Magic founder, model and body confidence campaigner Rachel Peru, before disrobing. Picture by Kate Mallender.

Bernadette talked about her life as a classic model and also being Anna Wintour at the Chanel Show in Manchester last year. “There was a rumour that Anna Wintour was going to be in Manchester for the day,” she said. “Actually, Anna Wintour couldn’t be in Manchester for the day so I was Anna Wintour for the day. We actually took them by surprise.”

There was a moving moment when Legacy Jewellery, based in Harrogate, presented Bernadette with a pendant necklace of two hearts entwined, made from the wedding ring of Robert, her husband of 40 years, who died of pancreatic cancer in November 2022.

Dr Jane Gilbert spoke about midlife wellbeing and HRT. Midlife women are not at the end of life as they were in the Victorian era and can now embrace future change, she said, adding: “But you might need a bit of help to get there with some hormone treatment, supplements, maybe some psychological support, or perhaps just a hug.”

Writer and podcaster Siobhan Daniels told how, as a retired radio and TV producer, she sold her possessions to hit the road in a motorhome travelling the country and spreading a positive ageing message. Her book Retirement Rebel: One woman, One Motorhome, One Big Adventure, is a bestseller.

Winners Michelle and Sally emerged at the end of the day, looking fabulous. Both said they had enjoyed the experience and loved their new looks. “I’d like to dedicate this to everybody who is spinning a lot of plates,” said Michelle.

“It really was an amazing and inspiring day, everything we hoped it would be. We are so grateful to all our speakers, our makeover teams and especially to Sally and Michelle who put themselves in our hands for the day,” said Christine, on behalf of the Midlife Magic team.