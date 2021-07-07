Freedom day: 11 things you’ll be able to do again in Yorkshire from July 19

Inside Bradford's spectacular Alhambra Theatre

Here are 11 things to look forward to doing in Yorkshire once lockdown is over.

1. Theatres

Theatres will be permitted to open at full capacity, meaning a plays and musicals will be back on the agenda.

Local theatres:

Bradford Alhambra has been open since 1914 and is a rich part of the city’s history. The theatre is a popular venue for Christmas pantomimes and has a variety of performances all year including family shows, comedies, plays, and musicals.

Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Morley Street, Bradford, BD7 1AJ.

Leeds Grand Theatre is a beautiful example of Victorian architecture and dates back to 1878. The theatre hosts touring productions and even West End shows.

Leeds Grand Theatre, 46 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU.

York Theatre Royal is over 270 years old and is one of the city’s most historical buildings. The theatre seats 750 people and stages various performances including dramas, musicals and pantomimes at Christmas.

York Theatre Royal, St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD.

2. Live sport

Sport venues are set to return to full capacity should the re-opening go ahead as planned on July 19, meaning Yorkshire football stadiums, cricket clubs and rugby clubs can open to fans again.

The relaxation of restrictions mean local venues such as Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Elland Road Stadium and Wheldon Road Stadium will be able to open to full capacity and fill their stands with cheering fans.

3. The Great Northern Food & Drink Festival

The Great Northern Food & Drink Festival is set to go ahead as usual this year on August 28 - 30, 10am until 6pm.

Artisan food and drink stalls including Northern based gins, wines, cheeses and more will be at the festival.

The event will be hosted at Scampston Hall, Malton, North Yorkshire and there will be 200 exhibitors as well as entertainment and music.

4. The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival

The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival is set to go ahead on July 24 and 25 at Funkirk Farm, Skipton.

Guests including The Hairy Bikers and James Martin will be featuring over the weekend and the event will be celebrating its 5th year of running.

Funkirk Farm, Carleton, Skipton, BD23 3AB.

5. Meadowfest Malton

Meadowfest, a summer music festival in Malton, North Yorkshire, is set to go ahead without social distancing restrictions on July 31, 2021.

On the bill are Yorkshire musicians including The Y Street Band and Flatcap Carnival. There will also be food stands from local eateries and chefs.

Riverside Meadows, Malton, YO17 7AJ.

6. Leeds Festival

The popular Leeds Festival that welcomes thousands of people a year will go ahead on August 27 to 29.

Leeds Festival has already sold out for summer 2021, with headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, and Post Malone headlining the three-day event. Last year marked the first time the festival could not go ahead since it first opened its doors in 1999.

Leeds Festival, Bramham Park, Bramham Lane, Wetherby, LS23 6ND.

7. Tramlines Festival

Tramlines Festival is Sheffield’s biggest festival and is scheduled to take place on July 23 - 25 2021.

The popular music event is held at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, and welcomes thousands of music lovers every year.

This year's line up includes The Streets, Blossoms, Royal Blood and Supergrass.

Tramlines Festival, Hillsborough Park, Parkside Road, Sheffield, S6 2AB.

8. Nightclubs

For the first time since March 2020, nightclubs will be allowed to reopen - possibly one of the biggest changes since lockdown began.

People will be able to dance without social distancing, and order drinks directly at the bar.

Some popular Yorkshire nightclubs include:

CODE, in Sheffield, has been voted ‘Best Sheffield Nightclub’ for three years in a row and has laser lighting and connons.

CODE, 28 Eyre Street, Sheffield, S1 4QY.

Cuckoo, in Leeds is a brightly decorated cocktail bar that becomes a lively club at night.

Cuckoo, 37 Call Lane, Leeds, LS1 7BT.

Kuda, is in York city centre and has three differently themed rooms for clubbers to enjoy and is one of York’s biggest clubs.

Kuda, 12 Clifford Street, York, YO1 9RD.

9. Ordering at bars

Another first since March 2020, from July 19 people should be able to order from bars instead of venues providing table service. However, this will depend on the decisions made by individual establishments - some may well choose to continue offering table service.

That said, this could be a game changer for pub crawl lovers and make ventures like ‘The Otley Run’ - an iconic pub crawl across Leeds - a much more lively affair.

10. York Maze

York Maze will be reopening on July 17, the weekend before lockdown is expected to be fully lifted, after not being able to open to its usual capacity in 2020.

The venue will re-launch with a new ride experience ‘Crowmania 3… Crow big, or Crow home!’ - a fun trailer ride pulled by a tractor.

York Maze, Elvington Lane, York, YO19 5LT.

11. Hull Fair

The organisers behind Hull Fair are preparing for it to go ahead this year after it was cancelled for the first time since 1945 in 2020.

Hull Fair is well known for its thrilling rides, funfair food, and drawing huge crowds.It is scheduled to run October 8 - 16 2021.