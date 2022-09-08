Fruit picking near me: Where can I pick my own fresh fruit in Leeds? Here are some of the city’s best rated farms and parks for fruit picking on Google
Autumn is approaching so what better way to spend the season than to pick your favourite fruit at an orchard, farm or park in Leeds?
As well as the hustle and bustle of city life, Leeds also offers scenes of tranquillity at parks, gardens and farms perfect for a relaxing stroll in autumn.
These locations don’t just offer peaceful environments for walks, they are also perfect for selecting your favourite delicious fruit.
These are some of the best places in and around Leeds for fruit picking in autumn according to Google.
Most Popular
Lotherton, Leeds
This museum has its own PYO section and has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,986 reviews.
Address: Off Collier Lane, Aberford, Leeds, LS25 3EB.
Horsforth Pick Your Own
This farm has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 282 reviews.
Address: W End Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5ES.
Bert's Barrow, Leeds
Bert’s Barrow has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 271 reviews.
Address: Austfield Lane, Hillam, Leeds, LS25 5NQ.
Wharfedale Grange, Leeds
This venue has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 188 reviews.
Address: Harrogate Road, Harewood, Dunkeswick, Leeds, LS17 9FD.
Strawberry Fields, Morley
This park has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 29 reviews.
Address: 10 Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0LX.
Annabel's Deliciously British, Leeds
This farm has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with nine reviews.
Address: Sturton Grange, Ridge Road, Micklefield, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 4DZ.