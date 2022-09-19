Travelling can be long and arduous, so it’s always good to plan your day with things to do that are close to the train station of your destination.

From historical venues like museums and art galleries to exciting escape rooms and playgrounds, gardens and parks, train stations in Yorkshire are close to all sorts of fun places to visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have gathered the most fun things to do near to train stations in York, Leeds, Sheffield, Bridlington, Harrogate, Ripon, Thirsk, Knaresborough and Malton.

Most Popular

Passengers at York Train Station. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Leeds

Leeds City Museum (10-minute walk)

The Great Escape Game Leeds (three-minute walk)

Royal Armouries Museum (18-minute walk)

Leeds Art Gallery (seven-minute walk)

Park Square (six-minute walk)

Nelson Mandela Gardens (eight-minute walk)

York

National Railway Museum York (six-minute walk)

Locked in Games York (10-minute walk)

Museum Gardens (12-minute walk)

York's Chocolate Story (17-minute walk)

The York Dungeon (15-minute walk)

JORVIK Viking Centre (16-minute walk)

The York Ghost Walk (12-minute walk)

York Castle Museum (19-minute walk)

Sheffield

The National Videogame Museum (15-minute walk)

Winter Garden (nine-minute walk)

Sheffield Botanical Gardens (41-minute walk)

Medieval Mayhem (35-minute walk)

The Great Escape Game Sheffield (15-minute walk)

Weston Park (34-minute walk)

Peace Gardens (11-minute walk)

Adventure Now Sheffield (39-minute walk)

Millennium Gallery (seven-minute walk)

Harrogate

Valley Gardens Harrogate (13-minute walk)

The Stray (six-minute walk)

Royal Pump Room Museum (nine-minute walk)

RHS Garden Harlow Carr (40-minute walk)

Mercer Art Gallery (10-minute walk)

Harrogate Theatre (three-minute walk)

Royal Hall, Harrogate (six-minute walk)

Knaresborough

Bebra Gardens (nine-minute walk)

Mother Shipton's Cave (five-minute walk)

Knaresborough Castle (five-minute walk)

Mackintosh Park (nine-minute walk)

St Robert's Cave (25-minute walk)

Waterside Wishing Well (three-minute walk)

Playground Abbey Crags Way (22-minute walk)

Painting Pots (five-minute walk)

Malton

Captain Barney's (three-minute walk)

Malton Museum (six-minute walk)

Eden Camp Modern History Museum (43-minute walk)

The Milton Rooms (seven-minute walk)

Thirsk

The World Of James Herriot (26-minute walk)

Thirsk Museum (26-minute walk)

Outdoor Cinema Thirsk (16-minute walk)

Thirsk Hall Sculpture Garden (28-minute walk)

Thirsk Racecourse (18-minute walk)

Ripon

Workhouse Museum (three-minute walk)

Ripon Spa Gardens (seven-minute walk)

Prison & Police Museum (three-minute walk)

Courthouse Museum (three-minute walk)

Ripon Market Place (three-minute walk)

Bridlington

Dino World (10-minute walk)

Top Fun UK (12-minute walk)

Bridlington Escape Room (seven-minute walk)

Bayside Fun Park (14-minute walk)

The Bayle Museum (18-minute walk)

Promenade Amusement Park (12-minute walk)

Leisureland (13-minute walk)