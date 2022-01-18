Gifted singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson to play live set at Pocklington Arts Centre later this month

Teddy has been hailed as “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of his generation”, has collaborated with Rufus and Martha Wainwright, and released five critically acclaimed albums.
Support on the night will come from Roseanne Reid, the daughter of The Proclaimers’ Craig Reid whose debut album was produced by Teddy.
She may be the daughter of Craig Reid, of Scottish legends The Proclaimers, but Roseanne has earned respect as an independent, kick-starter funded artist through the calibre of her material.
PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “This really is going to be very special night, with not one but two incredibly talented musicians whose musical heritage is undisputable taking to the PAC stage.
“Teddy last played here four years ago and we can’t wait to welcome him back.”
For further information and tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.