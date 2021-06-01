Great Yorkshire Show 2021 tickets go on sale today: Here's how to get one

However, with visitor numbers capped, those who want to attend the event - set to take place from July 13-16 - must purchase tickets in advance.

Adult tickets are on sale for £24.50, whereas children between the ages of five and 18 can attend at the discounted rate of £11. Children under five go free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family ticket - which covers up to two adults and three children - comes in at £64.00.

Visitors on the Presidents Lawn, the bandstand and the cattle parade in the main ring at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2019.

Group discounts are available for parties of more than 15 up until June 11, and discounts are also available for school parties. This year, tickets will be day specific, so you will be asked to choose a day during the booking process. Once booked, the tickets are non-transferrable.

There are two ways to buy tickets: visit the online portal or call 01423 541222. The phone line operates Mon-Fri, from 9am to 5pm.

While e-tickets can be booked up to 5pm on the day before you wish to attend, you can only purchase tickets over the phone until July 7.

The Great Yorkshire Show will be one of the few major agricultural shows to take place in 2021, so it is worth snapping your tickets up soon if you have your heart set on attending.