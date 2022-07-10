The Great Yorkshire Show is approaching and is set to take place from Tuesday, July 12 to Friday, July 15.

The Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) Stage will be a great new addition to the event where you can expect to see some of the top animals competing in the popular cattle competitions that will be attracting a variety of international interest this year.

The Great Yorkshire Show

There will also be some brand-new show jumping classes.

Here is the calendar of events taking place at the Great Yorkshire Show this year.

Tuesday, July 12

- The new GYS Stage show will be presented by Christine Talbot who will be interviewing Adam Henson from 11.30am to 12.15pm and 3.30pm to 4.15pm, followed by a meet and greet from 12.30pm to 1pm. Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, will also take to the stage each day from 1.30pm to 2.15pm with a meet and greet from 2.30pm to 3pm.

- Main Ring: Ridden Hunters: Novices and Weights (HOYS), Ridden Hunter Championship, Heavy Horse Singles, Show Jumping, Lizzie Jones and Band, Sheep Dog Trials.

- TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden Coloured Horses (HOYS), Small Hunter (HOYS), Open Working Hunters (HOYS), Novice Working Hunters, Working Hunter Championship.

- Ridings Ring: Clydesdales, Shires, Cleveland Bays, Irish Draught - Breeding.

- Cattle Rings: Beef Shorthorn National Show and Classes, British Charolais National Show and Classes, Commercial Cattle Classes.

- Sheep Rings: MV - Any Other Pedigree (Cont/Native), Beltex, Bleu du Maine, Blue Texel, Border Leicester, British Berrichon, British Charollais, Zwartbles.

- Sheep Rings: Non MV - Any Other Pedigree (Down, Longwool, Primitive, Hill or Heath), Butchers Lambs, Clun Forest, Coloured Ryeland, Crossbred Commercial Female, Dalesbred, Derbyshire Gritstone, Hebridean, Herdwick, Jacob, Leicester Longwood, Lincoln Longwool, Lonk, Valais Blacknose.

- Pig Rings: Modern Breed classes.

- Goat Rings: First inspection of Milking Goats followed by Milking, Second Inspection of Milking, IP Line up, Evening Milking.

- Forestry: Wood Crafts - Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking - Competitions.

- Rabbits.

- Beagles and Harriers.

- Hives and Honey.

- Sheep Shearing.

- Shoemaking.

- Wool Fleeces.

- Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Art Show.

- Game Cookery Theatre.

- Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall.

- Cheese and Dairy Show - judging.

- Flowers and Horticulture.

- Shopping.

Wednesday, July 13

- New for 2022 - GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot interview with JB Gill from JLS from 11.30am to 12.15pm and 3.30pm to 4.15pm, followed by a meet and greet from 12.30pm to 1pm. Peter Wright will return to the stage from 1.30pm to 2.15pm with a meet and greet from 2.30pm to 3pm.

- Main Ring: Irish Draught Ridden, Riding Horses (HOYS), Ladies Side Saddle (HOYS), Band and Lizzie Jones, Show Jumping, Heavy Horse Pairs, Best Soldier Presentation, Sheep Dog Trials.

- TopSpec White Rose Ring: Hunter Breeding and Youngstock, Riding Pony Breeding and Youngstock, Sport Horse Breeding (new for 2022), Veterans, Ridden Cobs (HOYS), Ridden Maxi Cob (HOYS), Retrained Racehorses.

- Ridings Ring: Coloured Youngstock, Standard Shetlands, Mixed Mountain and Moorland In-Hand, Miniature Shetlands, Donkey Classes, Dartmoors.

- Cattle Rings: Beef Breed Classes (other than the breeds on Tuesday).

- Sheep Rings: MV - British Rouge, Dorset Horn/Poll Dorset National Show, Dutch Spotted, Hampshire Down, Lleyn, Suffolk, Texel.

- Sheep Rings: Non MV - Blackface, Bluefaced Leicester, Kerry Hill, Masham, Mule, North Country Cheviot, Oxford Down, Rough Fell, Ryeland, Shetland, Swaledale, Teeswater, Wensleydale, Whitefaced Woodland.

- Pig Rings: Traditional Breed classes.

- Goat Rings: Second Milking competition, Goatlings and Female Kids, Novice Goat Handler Competition.

- Forestry: Wood Crafts - Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations.

- Pigeons.

- Foxhounds.

- Hives and Honey.

- Sheep Shearing.

- Shoemaking.

- Wool Fleeces.

- Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Art Show.

- Game Cookery Theatre.

- Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall.

- Cheese and Dairy Show - prize giving.

- Flowers and Horticulture.

- Shopping.

Thursday, July 14

- New for 2022 - GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot interviews with Matt Baker MBE from 11.30am to 12.15pm and 3.30pm to 4.15pm, followed by a meet and greet from 12.30pm to 1pm. Peter Wright takes to the stage again from 1.30pm to 2.15pm with a meet and greet from 2.30pm to 3pm.

- Main Ring: Cattle Parade, Cock O’the North Show Jumping Competition, Band and Lizzie Jones. Equine classes: Highland, Welsh A, Welsh B, Welsh C, Welsh D, Heavy Horse Teams, In-Hand Supreme Championship, Sheep Dog Trials.

- TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden M&M Small Breeds (HOYS) - Exmoor/Shetlands, Dartmoor, Welsh A, Welsh B, Small Breed Championships, Ridden M&M Large Breeds (HOYS) - New Forest, Connemara, Highland, Welsh C, Welsh D, Fell, Dales, Large Breed Championship, Overall Breed Championship.

- Ridings Ring: Fells, Dales, M&M Lead Reign (HOYS), M&M First Ridden (HOYS), M&M Mini Championship.

- Cattle Rings: Dairy Breed Classes, Dairy Young Handlers, Dairy Maiden Heifer Championships, Beef Interbreed, Beef Junior Championship, Beef Supreme Championship, Cattle Parade - Beef and Commercials.

- Sheep Rings: MV - MV Supreme, MV Young Handlers. Non MV - Non Acc Commercial Female, Non Acc Supreme, Non Acc Young Handlers. Overall Supreme Sheep Championship.

- Pig Rings: BPA Pig of the Year Qualifier, Supreme Championship, BPA Pig of the Year Final, BPA Young Pig of the Year Qualifier, Young Stock Handler Competition.

- Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show: First Inspection of milking goats, second inspection of milking goats.

- Forestry: Wood Crafts - Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations.

- Working Terriers.

- Hives and Honey.

- Sheep Shearing.

- Shoemaking.

- Poultry - Egg Show.

- Wool Fleeces.

- Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Art Show.

- Game Cookery Theatre.

- Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall.

- Cheese and Dairy Show - Cheese Auction at 3pm.

- Flowers and Horticulture.

- Shopping.

Friday, July 15

- New for 2022 - GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot interviews with Amanda Owen from 11.30am to 12.15pm and 3.30pm to 4.15pm, followed by a meet and greet from 12.30pm to 1pm. Peter Wright returns to the stage from 1.30pm to 2.15pm with a meet and greet from 2.30pm to 3pm.

- Main Ring: Cattle Parade, Band and Lizzie Jones, The Pony Club Games Display. Equine classes are provisional - Intermediate Show Riding Type (HOYS), Intermediate Show Hunter, Scurry - Small Ponies, Heavy Horse Turnout Championship, Scurry - Large Ponies, Scurry Championship, Sheep Dog Trials, Closing Ceremony.

- TopSpec White Rose Ring: Show Jumping.

- Ridings Ring: Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Display, Side Saddle Demonstration.

- Cattle Rings: Dairy Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Dairy Interbreed Classes and Championships, Dairy Supreme Championship, Beef Young Handlers, Beef Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Beef Pairs Championship (NEW), Beef Groups Championship (NEW), Cattle Parade - Beef, Commercials and Dairy, Final Judging of Blythewood for Beef and Dairy.

- Sheep Rings: MV and Non MV Classes for - Wool on the Hoof, NEW Interbreed Pairs Championship, NEW Interbreed Group of 3 Championship, NEW Open Pair of Ewe Lambs, NEW Open Pair of Tup Lambs.

- Pig Rings: Butcher’s Pig classes, Young Pig Interbreed Championship, Interbreed Pig Pair and Group classes.

- Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show: Goatlings and Female Kids, Parade of prizewinning Dairy Goats, Display of Pygmy Goats.

- Forestry: Wood Crafts - Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations.

Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Bloodhounds and Draghounds.

- Hives and Honey.

- Sheep Shearing.

- Shoemaking.

- Poultry - Egg Show.

- Wool Fleeces.

- Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Art Show.

- Game Cookery Theatre.

- Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall.

- Cheese and Dairy Show - Cheese Auction at 3pm.

- Flowers and Horticulture.