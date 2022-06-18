Great Yorkshire Show: New boss of UK's biggest agricultural event on why he's swapped city skyscrapers for muddy boots

Allister Nixon was appointed as chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society earlier this year, taking over from Nigel Pulling, who has retired.

The Society was formed in 1837, the same year of the first Great Yorkshire Show – one of the biggest farming mainstays in the agricultural calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to welcome thousands in July, the Show announced earlier this year that it will be extended permanently to a four-day event.

Allister Nixon was appointed as chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society earlier this year, taking over from Nigel Pulling, who has retired.

The extension followed 2021’s show also running for four days to allow for more to attend and comply with social distancing guidelines which were then still in place.

Mr Nixon, who previously worked at Castle Howard, said: “The agricultural industry is going through a seismic change, and now with the cost-of-living pressures and war in Ukraine, there’s some extraordinary headwind in the industry now.

“What we’re doing first and foremost is to make sure that what we are doing as a society to support both the agriculture industry and the rural network is relevant and appropriate for this rapidly changing world.

“The agriculture industry needs the support of the wider public, and that starts off with buying British.

“But the message needs to be about understanding the value of British product and the benefits to the public of purchasing British produce – and building an understanding between the public and the agricultural sector.”

Some £73.7m is pumped into the economy from businesses and events at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate each year, YAS estimates – and Mr Nixon admitted he knew he was taking on a sizeable task.

He said: “It’s the best time and possibly the worst time to join the Society.

“You can feel the temperature rising in the office and the sense of excitement.

“The work levels are ramping up, there’s definitely a huge amount of excitement.

“There’s a huge amount of pride and a lot to deliver, and there’s some really good people here going above and beyond.

“It’s such a complicated beast to get together.

“It’s one of the premier agricultural shows in the country.”

Mr Nixon said he was particularly looking forward to the sheepdog trials moving this year into the main ring, which is also home to the renowned show-jumping competition.

He is also passionate about introducing young people to agriculture and nature.

Each year, YAS put on days for schoolchildren to come experience farming activities. For many pupils, particularly those from city schools, it is their first experience working with animals.

“For many of them, they’re seeing livestock for the first time ever,” he said. “The reaction you get from children – you see the light on their faces and the engagement.

“That is a prime example of what the Society is trying to achieve, and why I’m here.”

The move to working in countryside and heritage came for the Mr Nixon after he tired of city life in London.

He said: “I’d had a really good run and a very successful journey , and I just had one of these thoughts where the value I was creating was for institutional investors.

“My family and I were looking for a change of direction in what I wanted to achieve.

“My move to YAS follows that desire to create value.

“Being a scotsman, I enjoy the pride Yorkshire people have in the county, of Castle Howard and of YAS, how proud people are to be connected and have a sense of ownership.”

Allister Nixon said he wants to ensure there’s a vision for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to take it decades into the future.

YAS has been at the heart of Yorkshire’s farming heritage since 1837, and the Great Yorkshire Show not only attracts thousands of visitors and exhibitors but has often played host to royalty,including last year the Prince of Wales.

Mr Nixon said: “The society has an exceptional reputation.

“As I’m meeting people, I’m learning how many are connected – and how proud they are to be connected.

“I really want to make sure there’s a ten, 20 year vision for the continuity and resilience of the Society.

“What I’m conscious of, while I’m here, is that I’m a steward for the organisation and I want to leave it in a better place than when I arrived.”