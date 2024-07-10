Great Yorkshire Show 2024: Best photos show day two of one of Yorkshire’s most popular farming and agricultural events including an appearance from notable figures such as Archbishop of York

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:46 BST
The second day of the Great Yorkshire Show was attended by politicians and the Archbishop of York - here are the best photos from the farming event.

There were a lot of people who attended the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show and the second day was no exception.

The farming and agriculture show took place at the Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Visitors who attended the show included the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell and new Secretary of State, Steve Reed OBE MP.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell was pictured blessing a Holstein called Pantene with handler Henrietta Jarvis.

1. Great Yorkshire Show 2024

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell was pictured blessing a Holstein called Pantene with handler Henrietta Jarvis. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Competitors took part in the Sheep Shearing competition.

2. Great Yorkshire Show 2024

Competitors took part in the Sheep Shearing competition. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The new Secretary of State, Steve Reed OBE MP, was pictured arriving at the show.

3. Great Yorkshire Show 2024

The new Secretary of State, Steve Reed OBE MP, was pictured arriving at the show. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Judging took place in the Sheep rings.

4. Great Yorkshire Show 2024

Judging took place in the Sheep rings. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireYork
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice