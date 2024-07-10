There were a lot of people who attended the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show and the second day was no exception.
The farming and agriculture show took place at the Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Visitors who attended the show included the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell and new Secretary of State, Steve Reed OBE MP.
