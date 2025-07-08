Great Yorkshire Show 2025: Best photos from the first day of Yorkshire’s biggest farming and agricultural event as it expects to attract 140,000 visitors

By Liana Jacob

Published 8th Jul 2025, 13:16 BST
The 166th Great Yorkshire Show has returned to Harrogate this week - here are the highlights from the first day.

The Great Yorkshire Show is held from July 8 to July 11, 2025 and visitors can expect to see a variety of animals in the country competing, alongside national breed shows, machinery, food and entertainment to celebrate the best of farming, food and the countryside.

The Atkinson Action Horses will return to the show this year and will be performing in the Main Ring across all four days.

Here are some of the best photos from the first day of the event.

Maddie Clarke, blow-dries a Limousin, first thing on the first day of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show.

Maddie Clarke, blow-dries a Limousin, first thing on the first day of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show.

Riders exercising their horses in the outdoor menage on the first day of the event.

Riders exercising their horses in the outdoor menage on the first day of the event.

A lady lets her horse feed after opening its stable first thing on the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show.

A lady lets her horse feed after opening its stable first thing on the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show.

Farmer Victoria Bowman was busy washing their Shorthorn.

Farmer Victoria Bowman was busy washing their Shorthorn.

