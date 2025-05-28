The Green Howards Museum will be hosting an exhibition this weekend that will explore the contribution of donkeys during the World Wars and more recent conflicts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Howards Museum in Trinity Church Square, Richmond, will be introducing Marie Bates’ Blackberry Donkeys, that come from Long Ears Donkey Centre near Hartlepool.

Visitors will be able to meet and pet the donkeys, observe authentic wartime pack saddles, VE War brasses and learn about the special role of donkeys in military history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donkeys’ visit will accompany the museum’s Animal Allies Exhibition, which will explore the contributions of animals in the World Wars and more recent conflicts.

Donkey will visit the Green Howards Museum in Richmond. (Pic credit: Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

The exhibition tells the stories of horses, donkeys, mules, dogs, and pigeons through a captivating collection of artefacts and stories.

Part of this showcase will include the Northern Region of The Donkey Breed Society has collaborated with the museum to display their crafted Purple Poppies.

Initially crafted in Richmond, North Yorkshire and gifted to The Society, these poppies serve as a tribute to the animals who played vital roles in both war and peace-keeping efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Booth, from The Northern Region of The Donkey Breed Society, said: “An estimated 16 million animals took part in World War I, demonstrating astonishing bravery, adaptability, and versatility.

Green Howards Museum. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“Their contributions continued in World War II and even in modern conflicts, where explosives detection and search and rescue dogs have been deployed.

“Donkeys remain essential working animals in places like Afghanistan and beyond. We are incredibly grateful to The Green Howards Museum for hosting our collection as part of their Animal Allies Exhibition.”

Judith Boal of The Green Howards Museum said: “It’s exciting to have such a special event at the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to share such incredible stories of bravery and service as part of our 'Animal Allies' exhibition by having some very special donkeys to see and pet.

“Join us for a special day to meet these gentle creatures and learn about their essential contributions throughout history.”