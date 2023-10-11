Halloween 2023 in Yorkshire: Events and activities taking place in Leeds, York, Bradford, Sheffield, Whitby, Ripon, Skipton, Scarborough and Pontefract to celebrate Halloween including ghost hunting at Britain’s most haunted house 30 East Drive
The origins of Halloween come from the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints’ Day.
However, over the years it has developed into a number of traditions including trick or treating, pumpkin picking and carving and parties involving dressing up in scary costumes.
There will be plenty of activities like these in Yorkshire taking place across October and November - we have picked out our favourite ones.
Halloween events and activities taking place in Yorkshire
Frightwater Valley Revived
Date: From Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, November 5
Location: Lightwater Valley, North Stanley, Ripon
What’s On: There will be Trick or Treat Doors, ghostly character meet and greet, icon avenue, a spooky sing-along show, a live scare maze, a trick or treat trail, freaky fancy dress, fearsome face painting and a tombstone trail.
Bongo’s Bingo Halloween Special
Date: Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm
Location: York Barbican, Paragon Street, York.
What’s On: There will be themed prizes, a scary soundtrack and lots of surprises and the usual bingo games.
Hocus Pocus Outdoor Cinema Spooktacular
Date: Saturday, October 28 from 4.30pm to 7.35pm
Location: Castle Howard, near York, YO60 7DA.
What’s On: You can watch the spooky classic Hocus Pocus outside at the stunning Castle Howard estate.
Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival
Date: Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28
Location: Whitby Pavillion, West Cliff, Whitby, YO21 3EN.
What’s On: There will be lots of bands playing at the festival as well as theatre showings and club nights. You can find the full line up of what to expect on the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival website.
Children's Party: Zombies VS Pirates Halloween Party
Date: Tuesday, October 24 from 12pm to 2.30pm
Location: Malin Bridge Inn, 194 Holme Lane, Sheffield, S6 4JZ.
What’s On: There will be a zombie and pirate entertainer, a graveyard candy hunt, a magic show, a mini Halloween disco, high energy party games, prizes and sweets, a fancy dress competition and a mini buffet.
Halloween Ghost Hunt at Bolling Hall
Date: Saturday, October 28 from 9pm to 3am
Location: Bolling Hall, 15 Bowling Hall Road, Bradford, BD4 7RY.
What’s On: Not for the faint of heart. Bolling Hall is Bradford’s oldest building that dates back many hundreds of years with links to the infamous Leeds Witch, The Knights Templars and Oliver Cromwell. This residence has allegedly seen many ghosts over the years and will be the location of a ghost hunt.
Tickles Little Groovers - Kids Halloween Party
Date: Saturday, October 28 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Tickles Music Hall, 42-44 Westgate, Bradford, BD1 2QR.
What’s On: Tickles Music Hall is hosting a kids Halloween party for children of all ages, who are encouraged to dress up in their favourite costumes.
Halloween Ghost Hunt at 30 East Drive with Haunted Happenings
Date: Sunday, October 29 from 9.30pm to 1.30am
Location: 30 East Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2AN.
What’s On: This event is also not for the faint-hearted, as you will hunt ghosts at Britain’s most haunted house.
Halloween Half Term at Scarborough Castle
Date: From Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, November 5 from 10am to 4pm
Location: Scarborough Castle, Castle Road, Scarborough, YO11 1HY.
What’s On: There will be storytellers, spooky specialists for games, halloween history and a few special magic tricks and spells. There will also be a Halloween quest where you can discover magical potion ingredients and the event is suitable for families with children.
Toddler Halloween Party
Date: Friday, October 20 from 10am to 4.30pm
Location: Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven, Skipton, BD23 3TS.
What’s On: There will be a pumpkin picking event at the park’s mud-free pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving opportunities. Pumpkins are not included in the entry price and are at an additional cost.
Haunted Halloween Party
Date: Friday, October 27 from 5pm to 12am
Location: The Station Pub, 70 Otley Road, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20 8BH
What’s On: There will be live music, fancy dress and a free shot for everyone who turns up in fancy dress.
Autumn Daze
Date: Wednesday, November 1
Location: Peasholm Park, Scarborough
What’s On: The event will feature a range of free, autumn inspired activities set against the backdrop of the seasonal landscapes of the park’s impressive woodland. There will be craft demonstrations, storytelling, marshmallow toasting, craft activities and a scavenger hunt.