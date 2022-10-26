Halloween is just around the corner and Yorkshire has a lot in store for those who love to dress up and get spooked. There is lots to do to keep you and your family entertained.

Whether you enjoy riding on a ghost train, dressing up as your favourite Stranger Things character or dancing at a Halloween disco, the region has it all.

We have compiled a list of upcoming Halloween events in Yorkshire. Many of the events take place at popular Yorkshire venues such as Lotherton, Sewerby Hall and Gravity Yorkshire.

Breeze Lotherton Halloween. (Pic credit: Leeds City Council)

Fun Halloween events in Yorkshire

There is something for everyone of all ages here in Yorkshire.

Whistlestop Valley Ghost Train, Huddersfield

On the evening of your visit, you will be allocated a specific train departure time which will take you on a spooky journey from Clayton West Station to an unknown location. The time you select when booking a ticket is the time your train departs from Clayton West Station.

The ghost train journey will last roughly one hour and will be running on the evenings of Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, 2022. Tickets will include a return steam train ride, a 45-minute to one-hour ghost train experience, access to The Firebox Cafe and rides on the Clayton Flyer miniature railway.

Be mindful of younger children hopping aboard the train as this will be a terrifying experience. No children under the age of five will be admitted.

Tickets cost £10.95 for adults, £10.95 for children between the ages of five and 16, £39.95 for a family of four and £49.95 for a family of five.

Halloween at Gravity Yorkshire, Castleford

Prepare to jump at Gravity Yorkshire this Halloween as ghosts and ghouls take over the trampoline park. The venue is offering a selection of devilish nightmares for haunted half-term which ends on Thursday, October 27.

Thrill-seekers can delight in the trampolines to increase their adrenaline levels as they fight creepy crawlies, ghosts and ghouls. These bounce sessions cost only £4.95.

On Saturday, October 29 from 5pm to 7pm, those who get a thrill out of scary activities can bounce among the devils for a two-hour Halloween Party to the sound of creepy tunes. This event isn’t just for adults, but toddlers too, so families are welcome to join in on the line-up of events with themed parent and toddler bounce sessions which include torch-lit ghost stories on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

Stranger Things Halloween Party, Keighley

The event will include goo, weaving hooks and a line-up of singers including The Breeders, The Beths and Pixies.

The Glory Holes will also be performing a special 80s set with a punk twist for the party in honour of one of Netflix’s most popular sci-fi shows Stranger Things. There will also be Stranger Things themed soundtracks all night as well as cocktails inspired by the show.

Fancy dress is mandatory and it starts from 7.30pm to 2am on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. The event will take place at The Exchange on Russell Street and tickets cost £6 in advance and £8 on the door.

Skeleskare at Lotherton

This event started on Tuesday, October 25 and will end on Monday, October 31. Lotherton is hosting a new Halloween scare attraction for young people in Leeds. The venue will be transforming its family-friendly, daytime ‘spooky skeleton trail’ into a nighttime ‘Skeleskare’, a thrilling attraction for eight to 15 years olds who are looking for a frightening experience.

Visitors will be able to sneak past Lotherton House, whilst trying not to ‘wake the skeletons’, head down to the lost village where the ‘mad butcher’ will be waiting to greet them in his chop house and lastly walk through the ‘haunted woods’.

The attraction will include scare actors, installations and light and sound effects throughout the event. It will run from 5pm to 9pm each day between October 25 and October 31. Tickets cost £9 for adults and £4.55 for children between the ages of eight and 17.

Halloween Family Party, Hull

This is a family friendly event at the 19th century manor house Mercure Hull Grange Park. It includes a disco, games, Mr Shiney children’s entertainer, tombola, crafts and a treat bag for children aged between two and 12.

The money collected from this event will go to charities of the year P.A.U.L for Brain Recovery and Mind Hull and East Yorkshire. It will take place on Sunday, October 30 and will start at 2pm. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £4 for children.

Halloween Weekend, Armley, Leeds

You can learn all about the history of Armley Mills in Leeds and its reputation for alleged ghost sightings and unexplained happenings. The event takes place at Leeds Industrial Museum.

It will start at 8pm on Saturday, October 29 and tickets cost £49. Not for the faint hearted.

Spooky Sewerby

Spooky Sewerby returns to Sewerby Hall and Gardens with fun events and activities including a witches’ grotto, a ghost hunting event and a ‘wizard gathering’.

The events will take place from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29. Rusticus Outdoor Wizarding Adventure: Archwizard Fumblefoot will start at 11.30am and end at 3pm on Thursday, October 27.

Wildcats: Wildcats Witchery, where you can create a mini witches’ grotto, decorate a witch’s hat and make a wand, will start at 11am and end at 3pm on Friday, October 28.

Rusticus Ghost Hunting Adventure will start at 11.30am and end at 3pm on Friday, October 28.

On Friday you can also join the crew in the Orangery to make a trick or treat bag to take home with you and have a go at stirring the ‘magic potion’ and ‘casting a spell’. There will also be a Halloween trail too. Craft sessions run between 11.30am and 3pm.

Wildcats: What goes Bump in the Night, where you can create your own Halloween games, starts at 11am and ends at 3pm on Sunday, October 30.

Grow Wakefield Family Halloween Event

This pumpkin carving event will take place at Eastmoor Community Garden on Park Hill Lane. It is suitable for all ages and fancy dress is encouraged but not required.

It starts at 2pm and ends at 5pm on Saturday, October 29 and tickets cost £3.

Halloween Spooktacular at Tropical Butterfly House

There will be a Monster Hunt Trail, a prize pumpkin hunt, fancy dress and a chance to enjoy a hot drink at Lottie’s Coffee Lounge.