Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2025: Colourful photos show variety of pumpkins, giant onions and marrows on display at the Yorkshire event

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 13:21 BST
There were a variety of pumpkins at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2025 as well as giant onions and marrows displayed - here are the best photos from the Yorkshire event.

The Autumn Flower Show returned to Newby Hall in Harrogate for another three days from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21, 2025.

The second selection of photos taken by The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe depicts the range of pumpkins, giant onions and marrows showcased at the event.

Eight month old Finnbar Roulson.

1. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2025

Eight month old Finnbar Roulson. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Alan Godfrey and Adrian Read carry a marrow.

2. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2025

Alan Godfrey and Adrian Read carry a marrow. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Stephen Purvis from Murton poses for a picture with his winning 19.401 lbs (8.8kg) giant onion after they are judged during the National Onion Championship held during the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

3. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2025

Stephen Purvis from Murton poses for a picture with his winning 19.401 lbs (8.8kg) giant onion after they are judged during the National Onion Championship held during the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Chris Marriott from Mansfield poses with his winning giant carrot (21lbs) and giant tomato (8.44lbs) following judging of the giant vegetables at the Harrogate Autumn flower show.

4. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2025

Chris Marriott from Mansfield poses with his winning giant carrot (21lbs) and giant tomato (8.44lbs) following judging of the giant vegetables at the Harrogate Autumn flower show. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireHarrogateYorkshire Post
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice