The first day of Harrogate Christmas Fayre this year was very busy; there was an open top bus ride around the Yorkshire town, a large ice rink and multiple stalls to browse - here are some of the best photos from the event.

The newest attraction at the Harrogate Christmas Fayre was the Open Top Bus Experience that took you around the centre of Harrogate, bypassing all of the town’s most famous spots including Betty’s and the Pump Rooms.

The bus tour was attended by Santa Claus and two pantomime performers and the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band played all of the festive classics during the tour. The bus was festively lit with many lights, as invited guests were given the first ride of the season. Harrogate Bus Company hosted the ride and is set to transport festive revellers on a 15-minute route around the town. The Open Top Bus Experience will take place on weekends from December 1 to December 17, 2023. For an adult ticket the ride costs £1, for children under the age of 16 the ride is free.

Market Place Europe operates the market and it is back for three weeks in December with around 50 traders to fill Harrogate town centre with chalets selling unique goods, from decorations to festive treats. The free Candy Cane Express road train is also available for visitors to enjoy and bask in the festive atmosphere between the Harrogate Christmas Fayre and Crescent Gardens, where a winter wonderland awaits with an ice rink, traditional carousel, tipi, bar and various fairground rides to enjoy.

Head of tourism for North Yorkshire County Council, Gemma Rio, said: “We’re really excited; so much work and so much partnership work goes into making what Harrogate is at Christmas. We’re really excited, the next few weeks in Harrogate are going to be incredible; buses and market stalls, incredible food and retailers, it’s going to be amazing.

“Every year for the last three years we’ve been trying to improve on the Christmas experience to try and attract more visitors into the Harrogate area, to support our businesses both our retailers but also our hotels and restaurants. Each year we’ve added a new attraction, so previously we’ve had our road train which is running this year and we’ve gone for an open top bus experience that we think all members of the family are going to enjoy; it’s going to be a nice way to soak up the festive atmosphere around Harrogate town centre.

“Not only is the open top bus a great way to experience the festive atmosphere but today we’ve even got the big man himself, Santa Claus, aboard the bus, so you never know who might appear aboard the bus in the next few weeks.”

