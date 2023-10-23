Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair 2023: Yorkshire fair organisers encourage the region's small businesses, crafters, designers and artisans to exhibit at Harrogate Christmas fair
The event is an opportunity for small businesses to display their goods and the fair aims to champion these businesses.
The Country Living Christmas Fair runs from Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3, 2023 at the Harrogate Convention Centre and is a prominent event on the festive calendar.
The event also attracts around 15,000 people from across the country and focusses on unique gifts, food and drink, home decor and the outdoors. It provides visitors with the chance to shop from an abundance of independent businesses, and enjoy features including a food hall, lively craft workshops, tasting sessions and chef demonstrations.
Event director, Fay Rayner, said: “Exhibiting at Country Living Christmas Fair provides an opportunity for artisan and independent makers and producers to showcase their products to thousands of affluent visitors eager to have a unique shopping experience.
“With newcomer rates starting at £500 this is an incredible opportunity for a small business to create awareness among a new audience of customers and generate sales.
“Country Living is all about the creators, the designers, and makers, from lifestyle businesses built on kitchen tables to well-known brands. We’re proud to champion independent producers. Yorkshire is famed for its produce and brands built on a strong sense of place, so we’re keen to showcase them in Harrogate this year.”
Country Living Fairs have been supporting small businesses since 1991. The event also runs Christmas Fairs in London and Glasgow.
Various artisans and independent businesses from across Yorkshire have already chosen to showcase their products at the 2023 Fair including Harrogate’s luxury maternity brand The Mum Collective, contemporary country accessories from Harrogate family business, Barkworth Reeve, and jewellery from Knaresborough’s All the Little Things.