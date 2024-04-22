The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is getting ready for its fifth annual return to the stunning Ripley Castle, ensuring a weekend of culinary treats and live entertainment over the August bank holiday weekend.

There will be new production and attendees can expect to take part in a variety of interactive experiences, live music, locally produced food and drink and plenty more.

The festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “The backdrop of Ripley Castle makes the event very special for us, so we’re thrilled to be returning for our 5th anniversary.

“Every year we aim to build on the success of the last, and to do so we’re implementing new productions, fantastic tribute acts, and keeping all the classics. We want to create a memorable bank holiday for everyone.”

The Street Food Arena will showcase a diverse range of global cuisines, whether you are into the savoury paella, the aromatic Pad Thai or a traditional Yorkshire favourite, attendees can indulge themselves in a range of unique dishes and cultural specialties.

The festival will continue to support small businesses by bringing back the Artisan Markets, boasting more than 100 different traders showcasing local produce, fresh-baked goods, hand-made crafts and art.

Festival manager, Nikki Orrell, said: “Each year, we love taking the opportunity to showcase as many local traders and small businesses as we can.

“The market is always packed with delicious treats and fantastic produce.”

Festival-goers are invited to enjoy a variety of beverages at the event’s lineup of independent bars, offering specialty ciders, gin, rum and wine. Guests can also visit the festival’s Full Ale House, selling draught lagers, IPAs and cask favourites.

There will also be an abundance of entertainment options tailored to all ages. From the Live Music Stage, with local talent and tribute acts which have yet to be announced, to the Cookery Theatre in collaboration with Yorkshire Food Guide, featuring a lineup of culinary experts, yet to be announced, guests will enjoy an array of music. Other attractions include a Live Entertainers Stage featuring interactive magic shows, Ian’s Mobile Educational Farm, Roaming Comedy, and a Funfair and Inflatable Land.