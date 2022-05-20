Haworth 1940s Weekend will take place from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22 and will include a variety of events.
Guests have the option to come dressed up in 1940s costume or simply dress up fancy for dancing and merriment.
This weekend Haworth will transport you back to the early 1900s as the village will be decorated and will include stalls along Main Street and the park.
Spirits will be up throughout the village as vintage vehicles will be displayed, there will be an evacuees event, re-enactments, speeches from Churchill, jive dancing, singing and bands playing.
The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway will be operating all weekend so that you can travel in style to Haworth.
Guests can also look forward to the moment the Lancaster Bomber flies over Haworth on both days. It is expected to fly between 12.40pm and 1.30pm on Saturday and between 12.10pm and 1pm.
The entire event has been organised by volunteers and apart from donations, the only income generated from this event is by selling out pitches to traders who put up stalls for food, clothes, drinks etc as well as shopkeepers, pubs, cafes, restaurants and other businesses on Main Street and Mill Hey who contribute funds to keep the event running.