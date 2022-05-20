Haworth 1940s Weekend will take place from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22 and will include a variety of events.

Guests have the option to come dressed up in 1940s costume or simply dress up fancy for dancing and merriment.

This weekend Haworth will transport you back to the early 1900s as the village will be decorated and will include stalls along Main Street and the park.

Main Street in Haworth decked in bunting to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Charlotte Brontë. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Spirits will be up throughout the village as vintage vehicles will be displayed, there will be an evacuees event, re-enactments, speeches from Churchill, jive dancing, singing and bands playing.

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway will be operating all weekend so that you can travel in style to Haworth.

Guests can also look forward to the moment the Lancaster Bomber flies over Haworth on both days. It is expected to fly between 12.40pm and 1.30pm on Saturday and between 12.10pm and 1pm.