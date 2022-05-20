The Lancaster plane is set to return briefly to Yorkshire on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.
It will fly over the village of Haworth during its 1940s event on Saturday and fly over again on Sunday.
Below are the rough times the Lancaster Bomber will fly past Haworth this weekend.
Saturday, May 21
Haworth 1940s event, Haworth, West Yorkshire Flypast - between 12.40pm and 1.30pm
Sunday, May 22
Haworth 1940s event, Haworth, West Yorkshire Flypast - between 12.10pm and 1pm
Here are the rough times the Lancaster Bomber will fly over the rest of the country.
Saturday, May 21
Rickmansworth Festival, Hertfordshire Flypast - 3.35pm
The Great Woodford Vintage, Thrapston, Northamptonshire Flypast - between 3.50pm and 4.35pm
Moira Canal Festival, Leicestershire Flypast - between 1.25pm and 2.10pm
Wild West and American History Photography Day, Abbots Bromley, Staffs Flypast - between 1.10pm and 1.55pm
Etwall Well Dressing Festival, Derbyshire Flypast - between 1.15pm and 2.05pm
Supercars and Classics Weekend, Stonor Park, Oxfordshire Flypast - between 3.25pm and 4.15pm
VW Breakout, Santa Pod Raceway, Northamptonshire Flypast - 3.59pm
Sunday, May 22
Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum, Flixton, Suffolk Flypast - between 10am and 10.45am
VE Day Event (Royal Air Force Association), Bridlington, E. Yorkshire Flypast - between 11.45am and 12.30pm
Etwall Well Dressing Festival, Derbyshire Flypast - between 11.55am and 12.40pm
Moira Canal Festival, Leicestershire Flypast - between 11.50am and 12.30pm
The Great Woodford Vintage Festival, Thrapston, Northamptonshire Flypast - between 3.50pm and 4.35pm
Rickmansworth Festival, Hertfordshire Flypast - 11.20am
Supercars and Classics Weekend, Stonor Park, Oxfordshire Flypast - between 10.40am and 11.30am
VW Breakout, Santa Pod Raceway, Northamptonshire Flypast - 11.38am
The wartime village, Skegness, Lincolnshire Flypast - between 11.20am and 12.05pm
Runnymede Memorial, Surrey Flypast (possibly BBMF) - between 10.55am and 11.30am