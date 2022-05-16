The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight usually runs from the beginning of May to the end of September every year to commemorate and honour those who have died during the Second World War.

Across two days this weekend, the plane was set to fly over two areas of Yorkshire; it flew over Huddersfield on Saturday, May 14, between 2.40pm and 3.25pm, and was expected to fly over Hatfield, South Yorkshire, on Sunday, May 15 at approximately 12.48pm.

However, despite people eagerly awaiting the plane on Sunday, it did not appear.

The RAF explains why the Lancaster Bomber was cancelled on Sunday, May 15. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

Following hours of speculation, an RAF spokesperson has explained why the flight was cancelled: “The Lancaster had a minor fault.

“The safety of the crew, the public and of course the precious aircraft is always our first priority and therefore Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) engineers replaced the component on Sunday.

“The aircraft was successfully air tested on Sunday evening and is now serviceable again.”

Here is the flight schedule for the rest of May:

May 21

Rickmansworth Festival, Hertfordshire Flypast - 3.35pm

The Great Woodford Vintage, Thrapston, Northamptonshire Flypast - between 3.50pm and 4.35pm

Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum, Flixton, Suffolk Flypast - between 10am and 10.45am

Moira Canal Festival, Leicestershire Flypast - between 1.25pm and 2.10pm

Wild West and American History Photography Day, Abbots Bromley, Staffs Flypast - between 1.10pm and 1.55pm

Haworth 1940s event, Haworth, West Yorkshire Flypast - between 12.40pm and 1.30pm

Etwall Well Dressing Festival, Derbyshire Flypast - between 1.15pm and 2.05pm

Supercars and Classics Weekend, Stonor Park, Oxfordshire Flypast - between 3.25pm and 4.15pm

VW Breakout, Santa Pod Raceway, Northamptonshire Flypast - 3.59pm

May 22

VE Day Event (Royal Air Force Association), Bridlington, E. Yorkshire Flypast - between 11.45am and 12.30pm

Haworth 1940s event, Haworth, West Yorkshire Flypast - between 12.10pm and 1pm

Etwall Well Dressing Festival, Derbyshire Flypast - between 11.55am and 12.40pm

Moira Canal Festival, Leicestershire Flypast - between 11.50am and 12.30pm

The Great Woodford Vintage Festival, Thrapston, Northamptonshire Flypast - between 3.50pm and 4.35pm

Rickmansworth Festival, Hertfordshire Flypast - 11.20am

Supercars and Classics Weekend, Stonor Park, Oxfordshire Flypast - between 10.40am and 11.30am