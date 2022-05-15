Watch the moment Lancaster Bomber flies over Yorkshire in Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

The Lancaster Bomber visited West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon

The legenary plane was in West Yorkshire to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

The video shows the Lancaster fly over Golcar, near Huddersfield, as part of the Golcar Lily Day celebrations on Saturday (May 14).

Scores of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the plane as it made its way across the country as part of a weekend of celebrations.

The video shows the iconic bomber gliding through the air at a level close to those gathered to film and take pictures, as it swoops down and along the valley.

The Lancaster was also due to fly over South Yorkshire on Sunday, but it is thought weather conditions have caused delays in that flight.

The Dambusters raids, also known as Operation Chastise, were enforced on the evening of May 16 and 17, 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, by using special ‘bouncing bombs’.