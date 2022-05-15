The plane will be flying over the country, including Yorkshire, to mark the anniversary of the Dambusters raids during the Second World War.

It will pass over South and West Yorkshire on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. The iconic event will be taking place 80 years after the bomb raids on Germany.

The Dambusters raids, also known as Operation Chastise, were enforced on the evening of May 16 and 17, 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, by using special ‘bouncing bombs’.

A Lancaster Bomber flies over Elland Vintage Fair, Elland Cricket Club. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

Yorkshire air crews played a key role in the Second World War, with RAF Bawtry used as a bomber command centre while RAF Finningley and RAF Lindholme were also used for attacks in Europe.

Below are the exact times the Lancaster Bomber will be flying over the Yorkshire region.

Saturday, May 14

Golcar, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire flypast - from 2.40pm to 3.25 pm

Sunday, May 15

Hatfield, South Yorkshire flypast - from 12.30pm to 1.20pm

Here are the exact times the plane will fly over the rest of the country.

Saturday, May 14

Grantham, Lincolnshire flypast - from 1.15pm to 2pm

Lyddington, Rutland flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.10pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.20pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast - from 1.40pm to 2.30pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast - from 1.50pm to 2.30pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast - at 1.58pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast - from 2.15pm to 3pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast - from 2.45pm to 3.30pm

Garthorpe, North Lincolnshire flypast - from 2.55pm to 3.40pm

Cox Green, Maidenhead, Berkshire flypast - from 3.05pm to 3.50pm

Scampton, Lincolnshire flypast - from 3.10pm to 3.55pm

Hyde Heath, Buckinghamshire flypast - from 3.15pm to 3.50pm

Aldreth, Cambridge flypast - from 3.30pm to 4.15pm

Sunday, May 15

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire flypast - from 11.45am to 12.30pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast - from 1.05pm to 1.50pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.15pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.15pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast - from 1.35pm to 2.20pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast - at 1.43pm

Flixton, Suffolk flypast - from 1.45pm to 2.30pm

Tydd, St Mary, Lincolnshire flypast - from 1.55pm to 2.40pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast - from 2.05pm to 2.50pm