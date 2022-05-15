The plane will be flying over the country, including Yorkshire, to mark the anniversary of the Dambusters raids during the Second World War.
It will pass over South and West Yorkshire on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. The iconic event will be taking place 80 years after the bomb raids on Germany.
The Dambusters raids, also known as Operation Chastise, were enforced on the evening of May 16 and 17, 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, by using special ‘bouncing bombs’.
Yorkshire air crews played a key role in the Second World War, with RAF Bawtry used as a bomber command centre while RAF Finningley and RAF Lindholme were also used for attacks in Europe.
Below are the exact times the Lancaster Bomber will be flying over the Yorkshire region.
Saturday, May 14
Golcar, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire flypast - from 2.40pm to 3.25 pm
Sunday, May 15
Hatfield, South Yorkshire flypast - from 12.30pm to 1.20pm
Here are the exact times the plane will fly over the rest of the country.
Saturday, May 14
Grantham, Lincolnshire flypast - from 1.15pm to 2pm
Lyddington, Rutland flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.10pm
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.20pm
Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast - from 1.40pm to 2.30pm
Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast - from 1.50pm to 2.30pm
Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast - at 1.58pm
Marbury, Cheshire flypast - from 2.15pm to 3pm
White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast - from 2.45pm to 3.30pm
Garthorpe, North Lincolnshire flypast - from 2.55pm to 3.40pm
Cox Green, Maidenhead, Berkshire flypast - from 3.05pm to 3.50pm
Scampton, Lincolnshire flypast - from 3.10pm to 3.55pm
Hyde Heath, Buckinghamshire flypast - from 3.15pm to 3.50pm
Aldreth, Cambridge flypast - from 3.30pm to 4.15pm
Sunday, May 15
Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire flypast - from 11.45am to 12.30pm
Marbury, Cheshire flypast - from 1.05pm to 1.50pm
Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.15pm
Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast - from 1.25pm to 2.15pm
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast - from 1.35pm to 2.20pm
Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast - at 1.43pm
Flixton, Suffolk flypast - from 1.45pm to 2.30pm
Tydd, St Mary, Lincolnshire flypast - from 1.55pm to 2.40pm
White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast - from 2.05pm to 2.50pm
Stretham, Cambridgeshire flypast - from 2.20pm to 3.05pm