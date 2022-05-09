The plane will be taking to the skies to mark the anniversary of the Dambusters raids during the Second World War.

It will be seen above South and West Yorkshire on May 14 and 15 - 80 years on from the famous bouncing bomb raids on Germany.

The legendary plane will fly over the Hatfield at Hatfield Woodhouse areas at around 12.48pm as part of the RAF Bomber Command Remembrance flight on Sunday. On Saturday, it will be seen above the skies of Huddersfield between 2.40pm and 3.25pm.



Air crews from Yorkshire played a large part in the Second World War, with RAF Bawtry used as a bomber command centre while RAF Finningley and RAF Lindholme were also used for attacks in Europe.

The Dambusters raids, officially known as Operation Chastise were carried out on the night of 16 and 17 May 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, using special "bouncing bombs" developed by Barnes Wallis.

The Möhne and Edersee dams were breached, causing catastrophic flooding of the Ruhr valley and of villages in the Eder valley with two hydroelectric power stations destroyed along with factories and mines.

An estimated 1,600 civilians – about 600 Germans and 1,000 forced labourers, mainly Soviet – were killed by the flooding. Despite rapid repairs by the Germans, production did not return to normal until September. The RAF lost 53 aircrew killed and 3 captured, with 8 aircraft destroyed.

A 1955 film, The Dam Busters, starring Richard Todd and Michael Redgrave, told the dramatic story of the raids which helped change the course of the Second World War.

Here are the full list of timings:

Saturday 14 May

Grantham, Lincolnshire flypast – 1.15 to 2pm

Lyddington, Rutland flypast – 1.25 to 2.10pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast – 1.35 to 2.20pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast – 1.40 to 2.30pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast – 1.50 to 2.30pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast – 1.58pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast – 2.15 to 3pm

Golcar, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire flypast – 2.40 to 3.25pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast – 2.45 to 3.30pm

Garthorpe, North Lincolnshire flypast – 2.55 to 3.40pm

Cox Green, Maidenhead, Berkshire flypast – 3.05 to 3.50pm

Scampton, Lincolnshire flypast – 3.10 to 3.55pm

Hyde Heath, Buckinghamshire flypast – 3.15 to 3.50pm

Aldreth, Cambridgeshire flypast – 3.30 to 4.15pm

Sunday 15 May

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire flypast – 11.45am to 12.30pm

Hatfield, South Yorkshire flypast – 12.30 to 1.20pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast – 1.05 to 1.50pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast – 1.25 to 2.15pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast – 1.25 to 2.15pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast – 1.35 to 2.20pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast – 1.43pm

Flixton, Suffolk flypast – 1.45 to 2.30pm

Tydd, St Mary, Lincolnshire flypast – 1.55 to 2.40pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast – 2.05 to 2.50pm