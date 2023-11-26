The Hepworth Wakefield Christmas Market returned to the Yorkshire hamlet this weekend that was used to film the 1970s BBC series Last of the Summer Wine.

A large crowd enjoyed Christmas shopping and supporting independent producers when the Hepworth Wakefield’s popular festive market returned this weekend.

The event started on Saturday, November 25, 2023 and its last day is on Sunday, November 26. It will be back on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, 2023.

There are more than 90 stalls each weekend selling everything from candles, ceramics and homeware to cosmetics, jewellery, gifts for children and stationery and textiles as well as food and drink.

There are also drop-in family activities, music performances and a seasonal menu in The Hepworth Wakefield Cafe.

The festive market is held at Tileyard North, the refurbished textile mill opposite the gallery, and The Hepworth Wakefield.

