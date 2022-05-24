Organisers say the 2022 line-up will be “improved and bigger” than last year with attractions to satisfy the most ardent of motoring fans and families looking for a day out.

The festival will be held on a 125-acre site just outside Meltham and Holmfirth from June 24-26 and more than 30,000 people are expected to attend over the three days with coronavirus restrictions, that last year’s festival was subject to, not applying for 2022.

The Wolfstone Hill Climb, which runs for nearly a mile, is the centrepiece of the festival and follows one of the oldest forms of motorsport in the UK.

Supercars lined up at Bowcliffe Hall for a preview of this year’s Yorkshire Motorsport Festival. From hill climb cars to Ferraris and classics - there is set to be something for everyone at the second event taking place next month.

Yorkshire has a proud and established heritage when it comes to hill climbs, with Holme Moss hosting races of this type more than 100 years ago. Some 75 cars expected to take part in the festival in June.

Elsewhere across the weekend, cars and vehicles from across the decades will be on display, including supercars from McLaren, Ferrari and Lamborghini, but this year they will be joined by vehicles from the David Brown company in Meltham.

David Brown Engineering was not only famous for tractors but the manufacturing of gears and gearboxes for other projects such as the Lancaster bomber and the Spitfire.

Jonathan Turner’s 1929 4.5-litre Bentley. A preview event was held at Bowcliffe Hall in Wetherby ahead of the return of the Yorkshire Motorsport Festival taking place next month.

Live music is booked from Friday to Sunday, a shopping village is being created and more than 40 artisan food and drink stalls will provide refreshments for festival-goers while activities are also planned for children and families.