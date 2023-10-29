All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Hodgson Family Light Show 2023 Leeds: Dates and times for this year’s Yorkshire Halloween event that will include 40,000 lights synchronised to music and sensory sessions

The Hodgson Family Light show returns to Crossgates, Leeds for Halloween this weekend with more than 40,000 lights synchronised to music and sensory sessions for an inclusive experience for all.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 29th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT

The event is free but visitors are welcome to donate to charity Martin House.

It will take place on Orchard Road, Crossgates, Leeds and will include a sensory session 30 minutes prior to the Family Light Show events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family project was created by Dom, Heather and Scarlett Hodgson who spend a large part of the year designing, building, programming and talking about lights to make the event a success.

Most Popular
    Hodgson Family Light show. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)Hodgson Family Light show. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)
    Hodgson Family Light show. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

    Dom thinks of a showpiece such as a Light Tunnel, Heather ensures it works properly and is feasible and Scarlett comes up with creative ideas such as ‘Summer Lights’.

    The dates and timings have been announced on the Facebook page.

    October 29 to October 31, 2023 - 5pm to 8pm

    November 1 to November 2, 2023 - 5pm to 8pm

    Special sensory sessions, which began on October 27, will take place every night and they will begin half an hour before the regular switch-on times.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    While entry to the event is free, the Hodgson are accepting cash and card donations; all proceeds go towards Martin House charity.

    If you are travelling by car, make sure you park considerately and don’t block any driveways or access. The show is likely to be cancelled if any of their neighbours are inconvenienced.

    Related topics:Leeds