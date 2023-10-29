The Hodgson Family Light show returns to Crossgates, Leeds for Halloween this weekend with more than 40,000 lights synchronised to music and sensory sessions for an inclusive experience for all.

The event is free but visitors are welcome to donate to charity Martin House.

It will take place on Orchard Road, Crossgates, Leeds and will include a sensory session 30 minutes prior to the Family Light Show events.

The family project was created by Dom, Heather and Scarlett Hodgson who spend a large part of the year designing, building, programming and talking about lights to make the event a success.

Hodgson Family Light show. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Dom thinks of a showpiece such as a Light Tunnel, Heather ensures it works properly and is feasible and Scarlett comes up with creative ideas such as ‘Summer Lights’.

The dates and timings have been announced on the Facebook page.

October 29 to October 31, 2023 - 5pm to 8pm

November 1 to November 2, 2023 - 5pm to 8pm

Special sensory sessions, which began on October 27, will take place every night and they will begin half an hour before the regular switch-on times.

While entry to the event is free, the Hodgson are accepting cash and card donations; all proceeds go towards Martin House charity.