Hodgson Family Light Show 2023 Leeds: Dates and times for this year’s Yorkshire Halloween event that will include 40,000 lights synchronised to music and sensory sessions
The event is free but visitors are welcome to donate to charity Martin House.
It will take place on Orchard Road, Crossgates, Leeds and will include a sensory session 30 minutes prior to the Family Light Show events.
The family project was created by Dom, Heather and Scarlett Hodgson who spend a large part of the year designing, building, programming and talking about lights to make the event a success.
Dom thinks of a showpiece such as a Light Tunnel, Heather ensures it works properly and is feasible and Scarlett comes up with creative ideas such as ‘Summer Lights’.
The dates and timings have been announced on the Facebook page.
October 29 to October 31, 2023 - 5pm to 8pm
November 1 to November 2, 2023 - 5pm to 8pm
Special sensory sessions, which began on October 27, will take place every night and they will begin half an hour before the regular switch-on times.
While entry to the event is free, the Hodgson are accepting cash and card donations; all proceeds go towards Martin House charity.
If you are travelling by car, make sure you park considerately and don’t block any driveways or access. The show is likely to be cancelled if any of their neighbours are inconvenienced.