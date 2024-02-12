Homebuilder supports local parkrun in Middlesbrough

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire donated £500 to Flatts Lane parkrun - a free weekly event that allows the local community to enjoy regular physical activity.

Parkrun welcomes anyone and everyone and is ideal for those who are seeking to get active in 2024; according to YouGov 56 per cent of Britons made a New Years resolution to improve their health and fitness, and 19 per cent have pledged to take up a new hobby this year.

The 5k event takes place every Saturday in Flatts Lane Woodland Country Park, located nearby to Taylor Wimpey’s Spring Wood Gardens development. The donation will support the upkeep of the community parkrun, allowing them to purchase equipment such as an automated external defibrillator, agility markers, cones and signs.

David Aspin Event Director at Flatts Lane parkrun said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire for the generous donation to support our weekly parkrun. Flatts Lane Parkrun offers an opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy the outdoors every week, while sustaining their mental health and fitness.”