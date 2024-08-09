How to celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week in Yorkshire
Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week in style by sipping on a steaming cup of Earl Grey in a charming tearoom tucked away in the historic Shambles or enjoy delicate finger sandwiches and scones with a view of the magnificent York Minster. Gemma Logan, party expert at leading York events company, Fizzbox shares her top picks to make Afternoon Tea Week 2024 in York an experience you’ll never forget.
Price: From £35 per person
Location: 47 Micklegate, York, YO1 6LJ
Take a break with the people who matter most and indulge in a delicious selection of sweet and savoury treats. Head to the Artful Dodger, one of the city’s favourite pubs, where a warm welcome from the friendly team awaits. You’ll be escorted to the private upstairs space, where a glass of bubbly or orange juice kicks off the fun. Catch up with your group as you sip and anticipate the feast ahead. Dive into tasty finger sandwiches and classic scones with jam and clotted cream and finish with delightful cakes and sweets, all paired with your choice of tea or coffee.
Price: From £20 per person
Location: Coney Street, York, YO1 9QL
Revolution's got you covered with an afternoon tea that's a break from the norm and value for money. Instead of the more traditional food, you’ll get juicy cheeseburger sliders, crispy fried chicken, veggie chilli cheese fries and more. And for dessert, brace yourself for roasted cauliflower bites, cookie dough s’mores and chocolate brownies. Your afternoon tea will also come with a cocktail or a glass of bubbly prosecco. Raise those glasses high and toast Afternoon Tea Week as you enjoy Revolution's laid-back vibe.
Price: From £45 per person
Location: York city centre
Looking for a fun foodie experience with a cheeky twist? Afternoon tea-se is just what you need! Perfect for York hen parties, this playful treat is a great way to surprise the bride-to-be on her last weekend of freedom. Hosted in the private function room of the Artful Dodger pub, your group will be welcomed with a bubbly glass of fizz or orange juice. Then, get ready for some delicious fun as a hunky waiter, wearing only an apron, serves up your afternoon tea! Indulge in tasty finger sandwiches, classic scones with jam and cream, and a heavenly selection of sweet treats.
Price: From £35 per person
Location: 47 Micklegate, York, YO1 6LJ
It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas! Let Afternoon Tea Week inspire you to get something delicious planned for later on in the year. Gather your group and get ready for a festive treat in your own private room! Kick off the fun with a delicious welcome drink. Choose between cosy mulled wine or sparkling Prosecco. Your room will be decked out with a stunning 8ft Christmas tree, gorgeous festive decor, and all the Christmas crackers you can handle because no holiday celebration is complete without them! Soon, your indulgent festive afternoon tea will arrive. Expect an array of tasty finger sandwiches, traditional scones with jam and clotted cream, and a selection of heavenly cakes and mince pies
