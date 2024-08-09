How to celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week in Yorkshire

Get ready, York! Afternoon Tea Week is just around the corner, from the 12th to the 18th of August, and there's no better way to celebrate than by indulging in one of Britain’s most mouth-watering traditions. With its cobblestone streets, stunning medieval architecture and cosy tea rooms, York is the perfect setting for this quintessentially British experience.

Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week in style by sipping on a steaming cup of Earl Grey in a charming tearoom tucked away in the historic Shambles or enjoy delicate finger sandwiches and scones with a view of the magnificent York Minster. Gemma Logan, party expert at leading York events company, Fizzbox shares her top picks to make Afternoon Tea Week 2024 in York an experience you’ll never forget.

Price: From £35 per person

National Afternoon Tea Week

Location: 47 Micklegate, York, YO1 6LJ

Take a break with the people who matter most and indulge in a delicious selection of sweet and savoury treats. Head to the Artful Dodger, one of the city’s favourite pubs, where a warm welcome from the friendly team awaits. You’ll be escorted to the private upstairs space, where a glass of bubbly or orange juice kicks off the fun. Catch up with your group as you sip and anticipate the feast ahead. Dive into tasty finger sandwiches and classic scones with jam and clotted cream and finish with delightful cakes and sweets, all paired with your choice of tea or coffee.

Price: From £20 per person

Location: Coney Street, York, YO1 9QL

Revolution's got you covered with an afternoon tea that's a break from the norm and value for money. Instead of the more traditional food, you’ll get juicy cheeseburger sliders, crispy fried chicken, veggie chilli cheese fries and more. And for dessert, brace yourself for roasted cauliflower bites, cookie dough s’mores and chocolate brownies. Your afternoon tea will also come with a cocktail or a glass of bubbly prosecco. Raise those glasses high and toast Afternoon Tea Week as you enjoy Revolution's laid-back vibe.

Price: From £45 per person

Location: York city centre

Looking for a fun foodie experience with a cheeky twist? Afternoon tea-se is just what you need! Perfect for York hen parties, this playful treat is a great way to surprise the bride-to-be on her last weekend of freedom. Hosted in the private function room of the Artful Dodger pub, your group will be welcomed with a bubbly glass of fizz or orange juice. Then, get ready for some delicious fun as a hunky waiter, wearing only an apron, serves up your afternoon tea! Indulge in tasty finger sandwiches, classic scones with jam and cream, and a heavenly selection of sweet treats.

Price: From £35 per person

Location: 47 Micklegate, York, YO1 6LJ