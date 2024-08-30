Huge Gin, Rum & Vodka Festival coming to Selby

By Paul Hudson-Jones
Contributor
Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:37 BST
Sample, sip & celebrate with the nations best craft distillers as The Gin To My Tonic take you on the ultimate spirited adventure. Sampling is all part of the fun on your hunt for that new favourite craft spirit. With over 300 different varieties onsite you'll discover plenty on the bars as well, with delicious cocktails, street food and awesome live music.

Winner of Best Gin Event, The Gin To My Tonic Festival is visiting Selby Abbey on Saturday September 21. Branded as the ultimate journey of gin discovery the festival offers a rare opportunity for gin and spirits enthusiasts to meet craft distillers in person, sample their creations as part of their ticket, and celebrate with like-minded fanatics.. .

Enriching the festival is also bars stocking hundreds of craft spirits with everything from gin, rum, vodka, tequila, cocktails, prosecco and even beer. There’s also fabulous live entertainment to enable you to truly get into the party spirit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No other Gin Festival brings together the wonderful world of craft distilling in quite the same way, so for those looking to celebrate with the UK’s very best craft spirit producers, then this is most certainly the Festival for you.

The Gin To My Tonic FestivalThe Gin To My Tonic Festival
The Gin To My Tonic Festival

TICKETS

General Admission Ticket £14.99

Explorer Guide New-Look Glass & Tote Bag Stainless-Steel Straw & Stainless-Steel Sampling Cup Extensively Stocked Spirit Bars with 35ml Measures (as opposed to the standard 25ml) NEW! Prosecco & Beer NEW! Cocktails Exclusive Gin & Rum Releases Free Sampling From Onsite Craft Distillers Access to Hot & Cold Food Live Entertainment

Express VIP Ticket £30

Doors Open 15 Minutes Early (Priority Access To Seating & Sampling) Fast-Track Free Welcome Drink Free Cloak Room Branded Pen & Special VIP Tasting Card VIP Badge (Entitles You To Extra Onsite Special Offers)

Session Times

Saturday September 21 – 12pm – 4pm

Saturday September 21 – 6pm – 10pm

Tickets available at https://thegintomytonic.com/event/gin-rum-vodka-festival-selby/

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.