These images show how Hull’s planned giant inflatable theme park at St Andrew’s Quay may look.

Leisure company Inflata Nation has submitted a planning application to Hull City Council to establish an inflatable theme park at the retail and leisure park.

The company is hoping to transform the former PC World unit which has been vacant ever since the the electronics retailer left the site in 2016 having moved into the nearby Currys store.

Inflata Nation already has ten inflatable theme parks across the United Kingdom.

Inflata Nation's ball pit at their Colindale site.

A spokesperson from the company said “we looking forward to bringing our unique offering to Hull”.

They continued: “Inflata Nation sites provide fun for the whole family with climbing walls, giant slides, ball pools and dedicated areas for under 4s.

“If the application is successful the new site will create 30 to 40 new jobs for the area.”

LDRS has obtained images of the Inflata Nation theme park in Colindale, North-West London, which reveal how the Hull site may look should plans be approved.