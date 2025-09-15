As I headed out on the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail for the first time, I didn’t know what to expect.

My partner and I were in nearby Carnforth for a week in the Lake District and to visit Morecambe and other sights around the area.

The four and a half mile waterfall trail has always been on my list as somewhere to visit but with it being only 25 minutes away, this was a prime opportunity.

As we arrived, I noticed how large the car park was in comparison to many nearby locations – with free parking all day if visiting the attraction.

The four and a half mile Ingleton Waterfalls Trail boasts some of the most spectacular waterfall and oak woodland scenery in the UK

It had all the facilities too – a cafe, toilets and shop – although the shop was not open on this day.

We made our way to the entrance and paid the £11 entry fee each (children are £5.50 – card payments only) and was told the route would take anywhere between two and a half and four hours.

The year round attraction has some incredible views and scenery throughout, including Thornton Force that falls 14 metres over limestone and is a bit of a ‘halfway point’ according to a guide leaflet.

Much of the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail has been designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest by Natural England.

Dogs can come with you on the trail but the nature of the paths means buggies and prams are not suitable.

We made our way around the trail in just over three hours, taking in waterfalls including Thornton Force, Beezley Falls and Snow Falls.

Thornton Force is the most well known of the waterfalls – the waters of the River Twiss flow over the edge of a limestone scar.

The path is one big loop so it would be very difficult to get lost.

At around the two-thirds mark, a cafe with toilet facilities is also available, with many groups stopping for a coffee or ice cream while we had our picnic.

The end of the route passes through the village before looping back to the car park.

I highly recommend visiting this gem if you are nearby and have the weather for it, it was spectacular.