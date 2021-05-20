Clyde the nocturnal cloud rat in the new Nocturnal House at Lotherton Wildlife World. Picture: Simon Hulme

The pair are among a host of night-loving newcomers to become part of an new purpose-built habitat, specially designed for nocturnal additions at Lotherton Wildlife World.

Native to the Philippines, the elusive tree-dwellers are one of only two breeding pairs in the UK. They have joined Lotherton from Germany as part of the European breeding programme to help protect the species for future generations.

Clyde arrived from Cologne Zoological Garden, with Bonnie coming to the UK from Frankfurt Zoo

Joining them in the new Nocturnal House is Pablo the kinkajou, who has come from Amazon World on the Isle of Wight. One of only a handful of kinkajous in zoos across the UK, he is joined in his enclosure by a three banded armadillo named Gaston.

Tropical World’s collection of Egyptian fruit bats and Seba’s short-tailed bats have also made the short move across the city to Wildlife World as part of the Roundhay attraction’s longer term collection development. Both zoos will continue closely working together on conservation to help protect the bats and various other species.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and active lifestyles said: “It’s always exciting to welcome new additions to Wildlife World and I know visitors will really enjoy meeting the nocturnal animals and learning more about their lives, habitats and the threats they face in the wild.

Gaston the Armadillo. Picture: Simon Hulme

“It’s also fantastic to see both our zoos in the city, Wildlife World and Tropical World, working together to rehome animals and ensure conservation efforts are continued to help the various species in our collection.

“We’re very proud of the work we’re doing to conserve some of our planet’s vulnerable species and give them a safe and sustainable future. Hopefully our work can continue to inspire people in Leeds to do their bit to protect the environment and the natural habitats and wildlife in our local area for future generations to enjoy.”

The new additions have welcomed back visitors to Lotherton Wildlife World since its indoor enclosure reopened on Tuesday. Visit lotherton.leeds.gov.uk to book tickets.

