It’s a strike! The UK’s first rental to launch a bowling alley

The UK’s first rental building to feature one of the nation’s favourite pastimes, a bowling alley, will launch next month. Found in popular rental brand, UNCLE, the bowling alley will be available for residents at its Leeds building, which can be found in the very heart of the city, just off Whitehall Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering 463 brand new apartments for Leeds renters, UNCLE is bringing its mission to take the ‘lord’ out of ‘landlord’ and offer renting as it should be, with residents feeling respected and cared for. Spanning studios, one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments, the bowling alley joins other amenities within the building including a cinema room, a residents’ 24/7 gym and Peloton room, multiple co-working spaces and an outdoor community garden area.

Known for its emphasis on design, having worked with the interior designers behind the likes of Soho House, UNCLE’s bowling alley has been designed bespoke for its residents, featuring one lane for renters to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside UNCLE’s apartments, renters will find Architectural Digest-worthy designs, including BoConcept furniture and Bosch appliances. What’s more, many of its apartments are also pet-friendly, reflecting a common need for many who are looking to rent in the city. Residents at UNCLE buildings are known to start pet sitting and pet walking groups, among other social activities.

CGI of UNCLE Leeds' bowling alley

Ryan Prince, Founder of UNCLE Leeds, commented: “We’re always looking for ways in which we can enhance the buildings for our residents. Whether that is through the apartments themselves with the BoConcept furniture and Bosch appliances, or through the amenities found throughout the building, such as the UK’s first bowling alley. We aim to create much more than an apartment for our residents, but a place where they are excited to wake up every morning, and look forward to coming home every night. We want our renters to feel respected, looked after, and even a little bit loved and we think UNCLE Leeds does just that. We look forward to launching the bowling alley very shortly!”

With a welcome incentive of four weeks free rent for those who sign up, studio apartments start from £1,100 and are designed to be a perfect fit for those looking to move into the city, with convenience on their doorstep. Situated on the edge of the city centre, UNCLE Leeds is located to the west of the centre next to Leeds and Liverpool Canal and is a 15-minute walk from Leeds Train Station.