Harvey Nichols Leeds has a special invitation for fashion and food lovers, as the Personal Shopping team is to host its AW24 Trunk Show next month, so shoppers can watch models showcase key autumn fashion trends as they enjoy three delicious courses in the Fourth Floor Brasserie.

Presented by Sidonie Jago, group head of Personal Shopping, the event takes place on Wednesday, October 9, with a 12pm arrrival at the Brasserie.

Tickets to be bought in advance here cost £45 per person and include an arrival drink and amuse-bouche, a three-course lunch, the fashion show, a gift bag and a post-show refreshment.

There is newness in store for autumn/winter from Kitri, Ganni, Maison Margiela, Loewe, Self Portrait, Acne Studios, Erdem, Forte Forte, Sister Jane and more.

REWARDS members will also earn Triple Points on purchases made on the day.

While there, take a look at the Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar, which is back, worth more than £1,000, and brimming with beauty heroes (including 18 full sizes) from Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty, Trinny London, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Le Labo, La Prairie, Sisley Paris and more. It’s £250.

And, to spread even more festive joy, HN has randomly hidden a £250 Harvey Nichols Gift Card in a select number of calendars – one in every 100, in fact. Will you be lucky enough to find one in drawer 25 on Christmas morning?

Also in store at Harvey Nichols, check out La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Essence-In-Foundation, £205, which is infused with Caviar Water and cellular complex pigments with SPF25.

It’s a hydrating emulsion that provides natural enhancement, smoothing and essential protection in a single product.